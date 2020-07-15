NEWS: Xpand Staffing Announces Relocation to Larger Facility in Sunrise, Florida

SUNRISE, Fla., Jul 15, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Xpand Staffing, South Florida's leading staffing company is proud to announce that they have recently moved their headquarters to a new location in Sunrise, Florida. The Inc. 5000 Company has several locations across United States, including Miami, Arkansas, Orlando, and Puerto Rico and their recently opened all-new branch in Tennessee.



"As a top employment agency, our goal is to provide assistance to as many people who want to work and are seeking jobs as possible," stated Xpand Staffing's CEO, Rosalina Rodriguez, a member of WOSB (Women-Owned Small Business) program and The Florida Staffing Association. "Our new facility in sunrise is larger, which means we can house more staff and help more job seekers."



The staffing company is dedicated to helping employees to find a job that fits their needs and skill set. Each of the staffing agents puts in time, effort, and has a large amount of patience to pair each worker with a job that will be fulfilling for their needs. Currently, Xpand Staffing offers temporary workers, temp-to-hire workers, and professional placement; as well as federal employees for government entities.



"Our employment agency isn't just there for workers who are seeking a job, though," continued Rodriguez. "We have partnered with businesses across the country that are searching for the right employees. We understand that the time and resources it takes to find even one new employee can be taxing for any business. Our goal as a top employment agency in South Florida is to ensure that the businesses who come to us for help finding the right workers find the right people for the job."



Additional information about the services offered by Xpand Staffing and the solutions offered to job seekers and businesses searching for employees can be found by visiting the company's website at https://xpandstaffing.com or by phone at (866) 342-1161.



ABOUT XPAND STAFFING



Originally founded in 2010, Xpand Staffing offers team members who have more than 50 years of industry experience. Xpand Staffing is a full-service staffing agency that is proud to offer professional services to both job seekers and employers. The company takes pride in the ability it has to mirror the hiring process for the companies that partner with them and strive to ensure that each job seeker feels understood and that they ultimately find a job that is right for their needs and skillset.



