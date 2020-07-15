NEWS: #SmilesforBostonHeroes to Award $20,000 Complete Smile Makeover

WALTHAM, Mass., Jul 15, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The everyday heroes who help us keep smiling deserve the same in return, so Aesthetic Smile Reconstruction is happy to announce "Smiles for Boston Heroes." To recognize and reward those who keep our lives functioning, safe, and healthy, Aesthetic Smile Reconstruction will select one person from the Smiles for Boston Heroes nominations received by July 31, 2020, for a complete smile makeover consisting of up to $20,000 in treatment.



"There are so many unsung heroes in Boston who deliver smiles every day by making things better for us during this crisis," says Charles Sutera, DMD, FAGD. "We want to share their stories and reward someone with what we do best-deliver better smiles."



We all know people who are truly essential, from grocery workers who keep us fed, teachers keeping kids educated online, the neighbor who checks in to make sure we're all right, the mail and package carriers who bring us the world, the healthcare professionals protecting us all, and so many others.



Now, you can help those special people get some of the recognition they deserve.



Here's how to nominate someone who's helping others through these tough times with gracious gestures large and small:

* Follow @DoctorSutera Instagram Page

* Nominate someone who is:

o 18 years or older

o lives in or within 50 miles of Boston

o makes you smile

* Tag your nominee on Instagram using the #SmilesForBostonHeroes hashtag

* Share a brief story about your hero, with video or photos if possible.



Nominations are open from July 8, 2020 to July 31, 2020. A complete smile makeover consisting of up to $20,000 in treatment will be awarded to the most creative and compelling nomination, customized to the winner's needs. Smile award will be announced Aug. 3 at 11 a.m. ET. Winner will be notified via direct message on Instagram.



Aesthetic Smile Reconstruction will share your stories of inspiration on Dr. Sutera's Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/doctorsutera) so that all of your Boston heroes can be recognized.



About Aesthetic Smile Reconstruction



Aesthetic Smile Reconstruction is a dental practice in Waltham, Massachusetts founded by Charles Sutera, DMD, FAGD. Dr. Sutera is one of the youngest people to achieve FAGD status and is a top 10 leader in the U.S. in smile makeovers, TMJ treatment, and sedation dentistry. He serves as an expert witness for law firms across the U.S., and his patented "Exact Contact" product is used by dentists nationwide to improve crown fit. For more information visit: https://www.aestheticsmilereconstruction.com/.



