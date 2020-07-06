NEWS: ARMCO Executive to Co-Host QC Webinar through MBA’s Education Department

DENVER, Colo., Jul 06, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- ACES Risk Management (ARMCO), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, announced that Executive Vice President of Operations, Sharon Reichhardt will share her expertise on loan quality and risk management during an upcoming webinar sponsored by the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA).



On Thursday, July 9, Sharon Reichhardt will present alongside Jennifer Whip, principal at Cambridge One, LLC, on the topic "Protecting Your Profitability Through Quality Control" from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. ET. The webinar, which will include a moderated question and answer session featuring information valuable to c-level executive, compliance and QC officers, and operations managers. Discussion topics will include but are not limited to best practices in governing the QC process, impactful strategies to ensure loan investment quality and leveraging the power of data through effective reporting.



"With rates at a near all-time low and volumes remaining high, lenders are enjoying a sustained period of profitability - one which they would be wise to protect given the cyclical nature of the mortgage business," Reichhardt said. "Our goal with the webinar is to educate lenders on how a solid quality control process can help mitigate loan defect risk and improve investor confidence in loan quality, and we offer our sincerest thanks to the MBA for providing us the opportunity to share this valuable information with its membership."



To register for the webinar, visit https://www.mba.org/store/events/webinar/protecting-your-profitability-through-quality-control. The webinar is free to all MBA members. Non-MBA members can use the code "QC200" to receive a discount on registration.



About ARMCO



ACES Risk Management (ARMCO) is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. Three of the top five independent mortgage lenders and two of the top five U.S. commercial banks rely on ACES Audit Technology(TM) to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs. Unlike other quality control platforms, only ACES delivers Flexible Audit Technology, which gives independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions the ability to easily manage and customize ACES to meet their business needs without having to rely on IT or other outside resources. Using a customer-centric approach, ARMCO clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit www.armco.us or call

