NEWS: Hank Metzger is Top Refinance Originator at American Financing Corporation

AURORA, Colo., Jul 02, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Hank Metzger of American Financing Corporation is excited to announce that Scotsman Guide ranked him number four refinance originator in 2019.



Metzger, who's worked in the mortgage business for nearly 20 years, was ranked among entries from more than 6,000 mortgage professionals across the country. To be eligible for initial consideration in Scotsman Guide's Top Originators rankings, originators must have had at least $40 million in loan volume or 100 closed home loans for the 2019 calendar year.



After receiving submissions, Scotsman Guide required written verification of top entrants' volume data from a certified public accountant, the chief financial officer at the originator's company or a similar source.



Metzger's impressive roster of refinance loans closed tallied 914. He also ranked number 11 for U.S. refinance dollar volume at 250 million. Since being in the mortgage business, he's closed more than 1.5 billion in home loans and ranks number one loan originator in the state of Colorado.



"As a senior loan officer at American Financing, I thrive on helping clients find a loan program tailored to their specific needs while working with them throughout the process to ensure a quick, efficient and smooth experience," Metzger says. "I'm thrilled to be recognized for my accomplishments by the Scotsman Guide."



The 2019 Scotsman Guide list, which ranks the nation's top mortgage producers, appears in Scotsman Guide's April 2020 residential edition, and the rankings are available online at: https://www.scotsmanguide.com/rankings/top-originators.



For more information about Hank Metzger: https://www.linkedin.com/in/hank-metzger/



About American Financing Corporation



Founded in 2001, Colorado family-owned, American Financing Corporation is known for its dedicated mortgage consultants, custom loan programs and faster than industry average closings. It's Colorado's number one loan originator and its mission is to empower families with personalized mortgage solutions that achieve life goals.



For more information: https://www.americanfinancing.net/



