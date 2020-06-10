NEWS: Hago Energetics Inc. Announces Participation in the NASA CO2 Conversion Challenge

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Jun 10, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Hago Energetics Inc., a startup company focused on development of scalable solutions to climate change, announced today that it is a participant in the NASA CO2 Conversion Challenge. This Challenge seeks to make colonization on Mars possible for future generations. The Company is in Phase 2 of this Challenge and has earned 10 bonus points to its final score after submitting a Mid-Point Progress Report on its status.



"This Challenge gives us the opportunity to contribute to building the chemical and biological infrastructure that will be useful to a future Mars colony," says said Wilson Hago, PhD, Founder and CEO of Hago Energetics.



The NASA CO2 Conversion Challenge is a $1 million competition to convert carbon dioxide into sugars such as glucose as a step to creating mission-critical resources. Such technologies will allow us to manufacture products using local, indigenous resources on Mars and on Earth by using waste and atmospheric carbon dioxide as a resource.



"This Challenge is in good alignment with our main mission, which is CO2 conversion on this planet for the purpose of mitigating climate change," added Hago. "Our approach is flexible in that it can produce, using carbon dioxide, water, solar energy and catalysts as inputs, food for bacteria and for future Mars inhabitants, as well as allow these inhabitants to make plastic materials such as tables, chairs, and utensils to make living on Mars feel like their former homes."



This project is presently self-funded, but the company is currently looking for sponsors for this project.



About Hago Energetics



Hago Energetics, Inc., located in Thousand Oaks, California, is developing technologies to mitigate and reverse climate change using renewable energy. The Company is seeking partnerships or sponsorships that will help advance its mission. Learn more at: http://hagoenergetics.com/



About NASA CO2 Conversion Challenge



NASA's CO2 Conversion Challenge, a Centennial Challenges competition, seeks to incentivize the public to develop non-biological systems that can convert CO2 into useful sugar molecules, like glucose. Sugars are the preferred feedstock for the types of microorganisms commonly used in commercial biomanufacturing systems. While sugars are usually derived from certain plants on Earth (ex., sugarcane), this approach is not easily adapted to space missions because of the size of these systems and resources needed to grow these plants.



More information about this Challenge can be found at: https://www.nasa.gov/directorates/spacetech/centennial_challenges/co2challenge/index.html



