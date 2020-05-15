NEWS: Mysterious Pandemic breaks out in psych thriller ‘Face Of Evil’

LOS ANGELES, Calif., May 15, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Awarded psychological thriller/horror film "Face Of Evil" (F.O.E.), produced by V-Movie Productions, turns out prophetic and realistic once again. Topical for the latest mass shootings afflicting our country, the movie is hot again for the recent pandemic outbreak of Corona Virus afflicting the world. A killer soundtrack wraps up the picture.



A war vet returns home, but a mysterious epidemic breaks out and infects his friends... On the road to salvation, as the pandemic quickly spreads out, he is joined by his ex-sergeant, who reveals chilling conspiracy secrets....



"It's the inner journey of a person on the run from his demons, from an unknown enemy. It's about a growing mistrust for each other. It could be the story of a victim, a scapegoat, a pawn in a devious system," says the director, Vito Dinatolo, who reveals more spoilers: "Fear confuses reality, which is already altered by a real epidemic, quickly spreading and deforming Jay's paranoid perception of reality. The movie touches contemporary issues, like mysterious epidemics, terrorism paranoia, veterans Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, mass shootings, big brother conspiracy. Bottom line, it's a contemporary tale of realistic madness."



In these hard times of global pandemic, it's perfect timing to sit back and relax with this cathartic thriller about a mysterious pandemic indeed.



The film is produced by V-Movie and distributed by Gravitas Ventures worldwide.



Info, media, links to streaming platforms of both film and music are on the official website: https://FOEmovie.com



But you can now watch the Director's Cut on the director's YouTube channel: https://youtube.com/vitodinatolo



*IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0515s2p-foe-poster-300dpi.jpg



*Trailer (Vimeo): https://player.vimeo.com/video/263065803



News Source: V-Movie Productions

Related link: https://FOEmovie.com

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire.