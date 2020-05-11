NEWS: Spodak Dental Group Offers Free Dental Treatment to All First Responders Who Are Helping Fight the Coronavirus Pandemic

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 11, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Spodak Dental Group is offering free dental care for first responders in an effort to say Thank You for the work they're doing to treat local community members during the coronavirus pandemic. Any first responder (police, fire, EMS, hospital worker, medical doctor, nurse or support staff) who is experiencing dental pain is invited to make an appointment for a free dental exam, X-rays and diagnosis.



WHO - Spodak Dental Group ("SDG"), a comprehensive dental destination providing all general and specialty services in one convenient, state-of-the art, LEED Gold Certiﬁed facility.



WHEN - Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday, May 11 through Monday, June 8, 2020.



WHERE - Spodak Dental Group, 3911 W. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach, Florida, 33445



WHY - "Our community first responders are tirelessly putting their life on the line fighting for the lives of our community members who are suffering from COVID-19. The last thing they should have to deal with is dental pain," said Dr. Craig Spodak, general dentist at Spodak Dental Group. "It's the least we can do to take care of those who are taking care of us, and we consider it part of our noble cause of making the world a better place through the power of compassion."



BOOK - Call or text (561) 303-2413 or email inform@spodakdental.com to make an appointment. All first responders who are experiencing dental pain are welcome to make an appointment.



ABOUT - For more information on Spodak Dental Group, please visit: http://www.spodakdental.com/.



About Spodak Dental:

The Spodak Dental Group, a 2017 Inc. 5000 honoree, has evolved to become South Florida's premier, comprehensive dental facility, and comprises a world-class association of dental professionals poised to provide full-service dental care second-to-none in both scope and skill. The Spodak Dental Group team includes General and Restorative Dentists, Endodontists, Periodontists, Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, Master Ceramic Artists and Anesthesiologists, as well as one of the nation's only in-office dental labs. Spodak Dental Group is located at 3911 W. Atlantic Ave. Call or text (561) 303-2413 or visit https://www.SpodakDental.com for more information.



MEDIA CONTACT:

Darien Davies

Director of Communications

(561) 303-2413

darien@spodakdental.com



