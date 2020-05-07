NEWS: Fusion Broadband wins global 2020 IBM Beacon Award

SORRENTO, Victoria, May 07, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Australia's first SD-WAN provider, Fusion Broadband, has received IBM's global Beacon Award for Outstanding Infrastructure Services Solution. The IBM Beacon Awards recognize IBM Business Partners that deliver exceptional solutions to help drive business value and transform the way clients and industries operate. The auspicious award was presented during the IBM Think digital conference, 5-6 May 2020.



Fusion Broadband was selected as one of only 17 total Beacon Award winners across the IBM portfolio, standing out among dozens of global applicants, and the only Australian company on the winner's list.



Jason Maude, managing director of Fusion Broadband, said the company is honoured and extremely proud to receive such a prestigious global award.



"Winning this Beacon Award from IBM validates our achievements and our dedication to delivering business value through our global, white-label, affordable SD-WAN solutions for our rapidly growing partner network of MSPs, ISPs and telecoms carriers," Maude said.



Fusion Broadband's mature software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) and Bandwidth aggregation services are sixth generation technology and have been used to solve business connectivity and SD-WAN networking challenges for organisations as diverse as two-site SMEs to two thousand site enterprise deployments in Australia, North America, Asia and Europe.



The multi-tenant technology allows resellers to build their own SD-WAN networks utilising a mix of connectivity types that they know is most appropriate for their client's individual locations. This ultimately provides the network flexibility, bandwidth and uptime that customers now expect.



In addition to working with a global partner network, the company provides services to a range of multi-site end users such as governments, schools, emergency services, large corporates and small businesses.



Outstanding Infrastructure Services Solution Award



"Our next-generation SD-WAN solution is the ultimate platform on which to transform existing legacy or MPLS networks into agile, flexible and scalable networks, suitable for conducting business in the 21st century," said Maude.



"Our unique approach allows users to build sophisticated SD-WAN solutions, integrating public and private cloud core networks, with full multi-tenancy capabilities and licensing options for ISPs and MSPs.



"It was this solution, primarily backed by the IBM Cloud network, that has seen our company exceed all growth targets year on year."



The Beacon Award winners were chosen by a panel of expert judges that consisted of industry experts, IBM executives and industry analysts who recognised how Fusion Broadband's SD-WAN solution sparks client innovation with IBM technology.



Fusion Broadband's win is a testament not only to its commitment to innovation, but also to their partners' and end users' satisfaction and business growth.



For a list of all 2020 IBM Beacon Award winners visit: https://www.ibm.com/partnerworld/events/beacon-award-winners and for Fusion Broadband's virtual award visit: https://youtu.be/XOE7V7DPHSM



To learn more about Fusion Broadband visit https://fusionbroadband.com.au/ or contact sales@fusionbroadband.com.au.



About Fusion Broadband:



Fusion Broadband provides a unique broadband bonding solution that fuses multiple broadband connections together to make a much faster and more reliable connection. This gives businesses an easy, affordable, broadband bonding service that is ISP independent and delivers high speed data connections with more reliability and stability. The company has been bonding broadband services since 2011 with products installed in Australia, North America, Asia and Europe.



Organisations are now taking advantage of Fusion SD-WAN, which provides an affordable multi-site private network (SD-WAN) solution with exceptional flexibility, performance and control. Fusion Broadband has more than 300 resellers globally, selling and supporting the range of their products. As part of its reseller program and ISP license program, ISP's or larger MSP's can license the solution for their own deployment.



Fusion Broadband, Suite 8, Level 1, 119-125 Ocean Beach Road, Sorrento, Victoria 3943, Australia.



News Source: Fusion Broadband

Related link: https://fusionbroadband.com.au/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire.