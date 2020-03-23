NEWS: Push Button Care Mobilizes Certified Senior Advisors Across the Country to Provide a Local Response Team

MILPITAS, Calif., Mar 23, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Push Button Care, a division of OverSightMD Inc., has mobilized Certified Senior Advisors nationwide to bring its special support services directly to vulnerable seniors concerned about staying independent while facing the current health crisis and beyond.



COVID-19 has threatened the lives of senior citizens in multiple ways due to the health concerns it causes for older adults and the required social distancing practices that are being enforced for individuals, families and care providers.



Push Button Care has trained and equipped independent senior advisors in over 100 markets to be on our local response team. Push Button Care has mobilized these well-trained professionals in communities across the country to bring guidance and reassurance to seniors that help is available and they are not alone.



Through the Push Button Care network, seniors receive support from personal assistants, aging in place advisors and wellness nurses to answer pressing questions and concerns. Push Button Care's support team is standing by to assist seniors in getting access to services they need including meals, transportation, and other essential services. Seniors managing chronic conditions can receive timely care through guidance and care coordination support.



"Push Button Care is dedicated to providing exceptional service and support to seniors at all times, however, this current crisis is a concern for many older adults, especially those with pre-existing health conditions. We are available to train any Certified Senior Advisor that is seeking to provide answers for their clients or help others in their local community," says Mark Godwin, CEO of OverSightMD.



Push Button Care keeps the communication lines open with the client's entire care team so that healthcare providers can monitor without bringing vulnerable patients into offices, emergency departments, and clinics unnecessarily. Through a simple mobile application, key health metrics can be tracked and shared with anyone authorized by the client. The Push Button Care personal assistant team coordinates non-emergency support with primary care physicians, licensed home health nurses, in-home caregivers, and family caregivers.



"As a senior advisor I understand the unique challenges that seniors face every day, and I am excited to be able to offer Push Button Care to my clients and be part of the Push Button Care local response team in San Diego," says Jacqui Clark, CSA, and a CarePatrol franchise owner.



OverSightMD's website at (https://oversightmd.com/) contains full information about Push Button Care services and our mission to support seniors and others while keeping them safe and independent at home.



OverSightMD Inc. (https://oversightmd.com/) is a care management organization that provides comprehensive aging in place solutions through its Push Button Care division. Healthcare plans and non-affiliated hospitals, physicians, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies, and home care companies can function as a unified healthcare delivery system through the Push Button Care network. OverSightMD maintains the Push Button Care integrated healthcare network and care management platform to actively coordinate care and information to improve aging in place while reducing ER visits and hospitalizations.



