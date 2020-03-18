NEWS: Aaron Ozee Entertains Families On COVID-19 Lockdown Debuting His ‘Regulus’ Movie Early

CHICAGO, Ill., Mar 18, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Aaron Ozee, celebrity author of the bestselling children's book, "Regulus" (ISBN: 978-1387010790), has chosen to debut the Regulus movie, ahead of the July 25, 2020 release date, for a limited duration to entertain those who have been subjected to lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Pre-orders for purchase and rental were opened to public audiences this morning around the globe and prices have been slashed to make watching the Regulus movie affordable to families confronting hardship during this damaging outbreak.



"We as the human race understand the coming threats of the COVID-19 pandemic and seek entertainment to distract us from the horrors circulating the streets," says Ozee. "We know that children are the future, and during this grim period of history, they need creative stimulation more now than ever before. And, with that being said, we are proud to announce that 50% of the sales collected from the Regulus movie, the 'Regulus' book, and each title released under my name will be donated for the remainder of 2020 to help those affected by this unexpected health disaster. We are in this fight together. We are not alone here!"



Even with the early release of the "Regulus" movie, Ozee has confirmed the film will be available for purchase or rental on most video-on-demand and streaming services July 25, 2020 as planned from the start.



The premiere of the "Regulus" movie in the Northwest Suburbs of Chicago has been unchanged, which is scheduled for July 25, 2020 as well, but Ozee has vowed to monitor updates from the World Health Organization and the Center for Disease Control to decide otherwise.



The "Regulus" movie was thrust under the spotlight at the beginning of 2019 as the book carrying the same name garnered attention from celebrities, visited the most unreachable places such as Space and Mount Everest, shared with the most controversial political figures in power, and proceeds to dazzle whomever chooses to embrace the infamous rat king in appreciation for his beautiful tale.



For those who are interested to purchase or rent the Regulus movie ahead of the release date and wish to help families confronting the COVID-19 pandemic, visit https://www.regulusmovie.com.



"Regulus" Movie Trailer (2020): https://youtu.be/1feuD0XFWRA



*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0318s2p-regulus-movie-300dpi.jpg

*Photo caption: Author Aaron Ozee's titular character, "Regulus."



Media Contact

Aaron Ozee

630-656-0323

lumidrone[at]yahoo.com



News Source: Aaron Ozee

Related link: http://www.aaronozee.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire.