NEWS: Berkeley Coding Academy Opens Doors with Summer Camp in Machine Learning and AI

BERKELEY, Calif., Mar 10, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Berkeley Coding Academy, a new computer science team of credentialed teachers, is offering summer camps to empower youth in Python Programming, Data Analytics, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence.



Machine Learning has not been an option for middle school and high school students until now. Machine Learning is the ability of computers to make predictions from data without being explicitly programmed. More importantly, Machine Learning allows systems to problem-solve and refine themselves again and again, making it the most valuable skill in the economy today.



Corey Wade, chair of the math department at Berkeley Independent Study and lead author of "The Python Workshop," developed BCA to bring Machine Learning to a wider and younger audience. A multiple grant award winner, Wade has run after school coding clubs with students to create iPhone Apps, design websites, and analyze big data. Wade realized that bringing Machine Learning to the high school curriculum, however, was a slow process. The urgency and potential of high school students to become acquainted with Machine Learning inspired Wade to start BCA right away.



BCA partnered with Hands-On!, Berkeley's first STEAM lab run by credentialed teacher Tracy Hollander. Hands-On! provides STEAM camps during summer for ages 5-11. BCA will provide Machine Learning & AI camps at the same location for ages 12-18. All instructors at BCA and Hands-On! are Berkeley credentialed teachers with deep experiences in the classroom.



According to Wade, "Many talented people understand Machine Learning, but very few teach Machine Learning to high school students. It's definitely a challenge. When I look at what my students accomplish in math, I know they can learn Machine Learning. Our students, given the right guidance and motivation, can do anything."



What makes BCA special is that Bay Area middle school and high school students now have the rare opportunity to learn Machine Learning & AI with an experienced and passionate teacher.



Here are 5 facts about Machine Learning & AI in the world today, from Finances Online. (https://financesonline.com/machine-learning-statistics/)



1. 80% of companies plan to adopt AI for customer service by 2020. (oracle.com)



2. 97% of mobile users use AI-powered voice assistants. (creativestrategies.com)



3. $28.5 billion - The total funding allocated to machine learning worldwide during the first quarter of 2019. (statista.com)



4. $13 trillion - The potential global economy that AI could deliver by 2030. (mckinsey.com)



5. 74% of companies say ML will transform jobs and industries. (memsql.com)



Here are 5 reasons why Bay Area students should enroll in a Machine Learning & AI summer camp with BCA.



1. Machine Learning is a game-changer - Students who build Machine Learning models will gain an edge. Machine Learning is usually reserved for upper division college students, graduates, and data science professionals. BCA changes the status quo by making Machine Learning available to teens.



2. Big data is bigger than ever - BCA students learn how to program in Python and analyze big data. Using Python to analyze big data is the work of a data analyst and typically commands a large salary.



3. Friendships and mentorships can transform lives - Learning from and working with like-minded peers can help solidify technical skills and forge lifelong friendships. Moreover, BCA encourages developing relationships with mentors, potentially leading to exciting opportunities that extend beyond summer.



4. Limitless opportunities for social impact - Working with big data and coding in Python is valuable to many people. Opportunities to help others in camp will arise, and opportunities to help local communities may surface.



5. BCA teaches professional coding skills through "real-world" datasets - The code that BCA teaches is the real deal. It's the same code used by professional data scientists.



