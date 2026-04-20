News: TSS USA Now Offers CommScope Uniprise System Warranties on Commercial Cabling Projects in Tampa Bay | CitizenWire

Pinellas Park low-voltage contractor can now offer CommScope-backed system warranties on commercial structured cabling installations

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- TSS USA, a licensed low-voltage contractor based in Pinellas Park, Florida, announced that members of its installation team have completed CommScope's Authorized Connectivity Training (ACT) and earned Uniprise Certified Installer credentials. The certifications qualify TSS USA to install CommScope Uniprise structured cabling systems and issue manufacturer-backed warranties on completed commercial projects throughout the Tampa Bay area.



CommScope's ACT program trains technicians on Uniprise copper and fiber installation against ANSI/TIA cabling standards. Completing the program requires coursework in termination, transmission fundamentals, and field certification of installed cabling systems. Technicians who pass are registered in CommScope's qualified installer database, and their employer can then back projects with a Uniprise system warranty covering the full horizontal infrastructure.



WHAT A UNIPRISE SYSTEM WARRANTY COVERS



Most cabling warranties cover components only. A Uniprise system warranty covers the finished installation as one documented unit, including patch panels, cable runs, outlets, and all interconnects, for up to 20 years. Issuing that warranty requires both spec-compliant product and a CommScope-registered technician on the job.



"Having certified installers on staff means TSS USA can offer a warranty option most area contractors are not qualified to provide," said Jonathan Flanagan, Service Manager at TSS USA. "The warranty is backed by CommScope directly. Our customers in healthcare, property management, and office construction are the ones who benefit from that."



TSS USA installs structured cabling ( https://tssusa.net/structured-cabling/ ) in commercial buildings across Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, and surrounding areas in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Manatee, and Sarasota counties.



ABOUT TSS USA

TSS USA is a licensed low-voltage systems integrator based in Pinellas Park, Florida. The company installs structured cabling, access control systems, fire alarm systems, security cameras, and business phone systems for commercial clients throughout the Tampa Bay region. More information is available at https://www.tssusa.net/



Learn More: https://www.tssusa.net/

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