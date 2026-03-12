News: 3rd3rd Marketing Shares the Stage at National Conferences to Redefine Senior Living Engagement | CitizenWire

The team will share key concepts, including aligning marketing with mission to strengthen brand reputation

SEATTLE, Wash. /CitizenWire/ -- 3rd3rd Marketing, the nation's leading "Un-Senior Living Agency," is kicking off its 2026 conference season, sharing insights into how senior living communities connect with older adults. Led by CEO and President Cynthia Thurlow, the 3rd3rd team will highlight senior living marketing strategies that challenge assumptions about aging as more adults enter the "third third" of their lives.



"Senior living nonprofit communities face more scrutiny than ever from the press and taxing entities," says Thurlow. "We look forward to sharing practical strategies that help mission-driven organizations celebrate aging with authenticity and tell their stories to stand out as community benefit organizations."



The team will share key concepts, including aligning marketing with mission to strengthen brand reputation, deepen resident engagement and communicate community impact, at the following conferences:



AJAS Annual Conference | March 15-18 | San Francisco



3rd3rd's Thurlow will join AJAS CEO Ruth Katz at the organization's "Creating Tomorrow, Together" conference, which brings together leaders who are shaping what's next in the Jewish aging services community. In addition, 3rd3rd's business partners will be presenting: Stuart Hamilton, Founder and CEO of Amba, will discuss personalized care and data-driven insights; and Susan Ryan, CEO of AgingIN, will present "Empowering Leaders, Empowering Care: Building Culture" at The New Jewish Home-Manhattan, respectively.



LeadingAge SC | March 16-18 | Kiawah Island



At LeadingAge South Carolina, Amy Estridge of 3rd3rd Marketing will join Ezra Hall and Richelle Grimes of The Woodlands at Furman for "From Nonprofit to Community Benefit Organization: How Powerful Community Engagement Builds Your Brand and Protects Your Tax Status." They'll cover the successful launch of the Max and Trude Heller Center for Community Engagement, which helped create a structured, measurable way to connect residents and volunteers with 10 Greenville-area nonprofit organizations, including local food banks and schools.



MHS Association's The Gathering | March 24-26



Indianapolis - At this conference, which brings together human service leaders from five faith traditions: Presbyterian, Mennonite, Quaker, Methodist and United Church of Christ, Thurlow will address how nonprofit organizations benefit from becoming known as Community Benefit Organizations along with Colleen Ryan Mallon, Frasier Life Plan Community, Chief Growth Officer and Aaron Rulnick, HJ Sims, Managing Principal.



ABOUT 3RD3RD MARKETING



3rd3rd Marketing is the "Un-Senior Living Agency," partnering with senior living communities and mission-driven aging services organizations globally. By dismantling stereotypes and replacing them with aspirational narratives, 3rd3rd helps organizations build authentic connections, increase engagement, and achieve lasting impact. For more information, visit: https://3rd3rd.com/.



