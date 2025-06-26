News: Cisdem Announces AI-Powered Duplicate File Finder with Groundbreaking Accuracy | CitizenWire

Cisdem Duplicate Finder is an easy-to-use and powerful duplicate file finder that helps users find duplicate photos, videos, audio files, documents, and more

NEW YORK and HONG KONG /CitizenWire/ -- Cisdem, with over a decade of experience in file deduplication software, announces the official launch of Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Windows 4.0.0. This new version introduces an AI-powered file comparison algorithm, increasing accuracy from 99.7% to 100%. The new AI-driven image comparison algorithm enhances similar image detection. This upgrade provides users with a new, lightning-fast deduplication experience.



MEET CISDEM DUPLICATE FINDER



Cisdem Duplicate Finder is an easy-to-use and powerful duplicate file finder that helps users find duplicate photos, videos, audio files, documents, and more on Windows, Mac, Android, iPhone, and external storage devices. Users are enabled to remove unwanted duplicates all at once easily and reliably. The app also finds similar images, helping users remove redundant photo versions.



BEHIND THE SCENES OF THIS UPGRADE



"When we developed the new version, our goal was to enhance app performance and user experience," said Leigh, lead developer, Cisdem Duplicate Finder. "We held meetings between the development team, the support team and the product manager to discuss user needs, feedback and every detail."



The challenge was how to further improve accuracy without sacrificing scanning speed. Finally, we used AI algorithms to revamp both file comparison and processing method, achieving what we were working for."



CISDEM DUPLICATE FINDER FOR WINDOWS 4.0.0 KEY UPDATES



* AI-Powered Full File Comparison: The new version uses full file content comparisons, which was enhanced by AI. Compared to the previous partial comparisons, accuracy increases from 99.7% to industry-leading 100%.



* Parallel Processing: The new parallel processing technique smartly determines the most efficient ways to run file comparisons during each scanning, resulting in a 12.89% increase in speed.



* AI Smart Image Comparison: Similar image detection now introduces an AI-driven smart algorithm to analyze and determine similarities between images. Users are still given the flexibility to manually adjust the thresholds for similarity recognition.



* pHash Image Comparison: This new, additional method uses the pHash algorithm to compare images by the unique fingerprint.



* Filter Scan Results: A filter feature with four options is added to improve user experience. Among them, the Similarity option can filter scan results by image similarity level.



AVAILABILITY AND PRICING



Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Windows is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8, and 7, 64-bit required. The app offers two purchase options, both including a 30-day money back guarantee.



* One-Year Subscription: $19.99 for 1 PC



* One-Time Purchase (with lifetime free updates): $39.99 for 1 PC



* Discounts available for purchasing for multiple devices



Download and try Cisdem Duplicate Finder for free: https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-duplicatefinder.exe



ALSO AVAILABLE FOR MAC AND MOBILE



Mac: https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-duplicatefinder.dmg



Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.cisdem.duplicatefinder



iPhone & iPad: https://apps.apple.com/app/id1207200929



ABOUT CISDEM



Since 2014, Cisdem has created multiple innovative and high-efficient software in the fields of Utility Tools, PDF Tools, Multimedia Tools, and Mobile Tools. Cisdem Apps, known for simple and user-oriented design, have been used by individual and business users in more than 160 countries.



Learn more: https://www.cisdem.com/.



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@CisdemInc/



X: https://x.com/CisdemStudio



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cisdemsoftware



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cisdem_official/



RELATED LINKS:



https://www.cisdem.com/duplicate-finder.html



https://www.cisdem.com/resource/how-to-find-and-delete-similar-images-on-mac.html



Learn More: https://www.cisdem.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.