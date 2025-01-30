News: From the Ashes of the Palisades and Eaton Fires, Treasured Mementos Restore Hope | CitizenWire

Cherished keepsakes bring closure -- help survivors turn the page on past memories and look to the future

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- "The streets of Pacific Palisades, Altadena, and Malibu are like a wave of destruction I've never experienced before," says James, a Scientology Volunteer Minister. "There are so many heartbroken people, people in despair, people in need of help." James is among the Scientology Volunteer Ministers who began providing service as soon as the fires began. Among these volunteers are teams of trained specialists helping people find prized personal possessions in the ruins of their homes. Working with their partners, the acclaimed Los Topos search and rescue organization, Volunteer Ministers sift through what remains of homes in neighborhoods described by many as resembling a war zone.



The fires killed at least 29 people and razed 40,000 acres of homes, businesses, schools and cultural landmarks in Altadena, Malibu and Pacific Palisades. Against this backdrop, recovering a wedding ring may seem minor, but in one case, James describes that the ring they found belonged to the 90-year-old grandmother who evacuated safely with her family but has since passed away. One mother was grateful to recover a piece of pottery created by her son when he was 13. A collection of hand-crafted figurines may not seem like much to a family who lost their home, but its recovery meant the world to their daughter.



Operating from their base at the Church of Scientology of Los Angeles, Volunteer Ministers immediately began delivering water, food, and essential supplies to evacuation centers, churches and other nonprofits and door-to-door to families just outside the evacuation zones. They will continue with whatever help is needed to assist people rebuild their lives.



The Volunteer Ministers program, established more than three decades ago by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, is rooted in the belief that individuals can make a meaningful difference in their communities. The group has become known for its humanitarian efforts, assisting in disaster zones and collaborating with public service organizations worldwide.



"Something can be done about it" is the motto that drives the Volunteer Ministers, whether they are responding to local disasters or global crises. From the aftermath of 9/11 to Southeast Asia's 2004 tsunami and the 2010 Haiti earthquake, they have brought hope and practical assistance to those in need.



As Los Angeles communities begin to recover, the Volunteer Ministers remain committed to aiding residents through this challenging time to assist them in rebuilding their lives. For more information or to seek assistance, visit the Volunteer Ministers Los Angeles Fires Resource Center at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles.



LEARN MORE:



https://www.scientologynews.org/press-releases/



https://www.volunteerministers.org/about-us/los-angeles-fires-resource-center/



VIDEO:



https://youtu.be/n6sxsSt2Srg?si=g62RVVktm0Ezb5vL



Learn More: https://www.scientology.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.