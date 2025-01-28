News: Info-Tech Research Group Names EnergyCAP a Leader for 2025 Data Quadrant Report | CitizenWire

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. /CitizenWire/ -- Global research and advisory firm, Info-Tech Research Group, has identified EnergyCAP as the #1 overall Champion in its 2025 Data Quadrant Report. The report findings are based on data from user reviews on the firm's SoftwareReviews platform, the leading source for insights on the software provider landscape. EnergyCAP is a leading provider of utility bill management and energy tracking software designed to help organizations reduce energy consumption and costs.



After her evaluation of EnergyCAP, Yaz Palanichamy, Senior Advisory Analyst at Info-Tech Research Group, made the following statement. "As per our customer reviewer data, EnergyCAP has also been ranked as a Top-Rated vendor in the ESG reporting marketspace across various strategic dimensions such as 'Strategy and Innovation,' 'Product Impact,' 'Contract Negotiation,' and 'Conflict Resolution.' As the ESG reporting landscape continues to evolve exponentially from a regulatory perspective (e.g., iterative changes to various ESG reporting frameworks such as SASB, GRI, etc.), the need to pivot accordingly to the changes in the sustainability landscape will continue to be of paramount importance for many organizations as businesses look to boost their overall ESG spend.



"EnergyCAP continues to hold an overall viable presence in the ESG reporting vendor landscape given their unique differentiating product factors across various ESG reporting areas, such as energy/water consumption tracking, GHG emissions tracking, and more to help ensure transparent reporting to both internal and external stakeholders alike. I am confident in my assessment of EnergyCAPs' ESG reporting solutions and believe that they are uniquely positioned in the ESG reporting vendor landscape based on both product feature capabilities and customer experience factors."



Info-Tech Research Group's Data Quadrant report measures the complete software experience to provide a comprehensive perspective on product features and capabilities compared to the provider relationship. The firm's Data Quadrant reports recognize outstanding software providers in the technology marketplace, as evaluated by users. Providers receive user satisfaction scores across software capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and provider experience, which are aggregated to result in emotional response ratings, an insight called the Net Emotional Footprint. This score is a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the provider and its product.



EnergyCAP received a Net Emotional Footprint of 95% for "exceptional reliability and customer support," with top scores for usability, product support, and energy savings capabilities. These attributes are a direct result of EnergyCAP's easy-to-use interface, powerful reporting tools, and seamless integration with utility data systems, making it an invaluable tool for organizations striving for energy efficiency and cost control.



"We are thrilled to be recognized as a leader by Info-Tech Research Group," said Shawn Lankton, CEO of EnergyCAP. "This recognition highlights our commitment to delivering best-in-class energy management software, which helps our clients make data-driven decisions that lead to real cost savings and sustainability goals. We are deeply grateful for the feedback from our customers, and we will continue to innovate to meet their needs."



The Data Quadrant reports published by Info-Tech Research Group evaluate and rank products based on feedback from IT and business professionals. The placement of a software provider in the Data Quadrant indicates its relative ranking as well as its categorization. The data published is collected from real end users and meticulously verified.



Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations. To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit SoftwareReviews for software buying insights or McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services.



EnergyCAP is the leading provider of utility bill management and energy management software. The company's powerful tools help organizations reduce energy costs, improve sustainability, and meet their energy management goals through efficient data collection, analysis, and reporting. With over 40 years of experience, EnergyCAP has been trusted by thousands of customers, including government agencies, universities, and private companies, to optimize energy efficiency and operational performance. Learn more: https://EnergyCAP.com/.

