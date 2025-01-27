News: Old Vine Registry Passes 4,000 entries: Vineyards planted in 1990 now eligible for inclusion | CitizenWire

Wine growers are encouraged to submit their vineyards to the global crowd-sourced database that continues to grow and thrive

LONDON, England /CitizenWire/ -- The Old Vine Registry, the world's first and most authoritative database of old vine vineyards marked the new year having accumulated more than 4,000 entries from 39 countries, making steady progress to a goal of registering 10,000 vineyards by 2027.



With the changing of the year, vineyards planted in 1990 are now 35 years old and are eligible for inclusion in the registry. Producers are encouraged to submit their vineyards at https://www.oldvineregistry.org/.



The OIV's recently passed Resolution OIV-VITI 703-2024 "OIV definition and recommendations about old grapevines and old vineyards in the vitivinicultural sector" made the explicit recommendation to all wine regions around the world to "promote and encourage the cataloguing of old vineyards and old grapevines."



The Old Vine Registry was conceived expressly for that purpose, with the idea that in order to study, preserve, or support old vines around the world, you first need to know where they all are. The registry launched in June of 2023 with 2183 entries and has grown steadily over the last year and a half.



"The recent OIV Resolution really validated what we're doing," says wine writer Alder Yarrow, who serves as the day-to-day manager of the registry. "I hope it will encourage both individual producers and whole regions to publish information about their old vines."



The Old Vine Registry is also seeking both volunteers willing to research old vineyards, as well as financial donors willing to support the non-profit project. Interested parties should e-mail oldvineregistry@gmail.com.



About The Old Vine Registry:



The Old Vine Registry is the world's first and largest database cataloguing vineyards aged more than 35 years of age around the world. The registry aims to be a resource for the wine industry, academia, and consumers to discover and learn about old vineyards, as well as a conduit for the sale of wines made from these vineyards. Originally started by Jancis Robinson, the Registry launched as a crowd-sourced, public resource on the web in June of 2024, funded by a donation from Jackson Family Wines and managed by Alder Yarrow of Vinography.Com. The site is owned by The Old Vine Conference, a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to building a credible category for old vine wines and a community that sustains and communicates its value. Learn more: https://www.oldvineregistry.org/.



