News: DataBahn Launches ‘Cruz,’ industry’s first Agentic AI-based ‘Data-Engineer-in-a-box’ | CitizenWire

DALLAS, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- DataBahn.ai ("DataBahn"), a trailblazer in Data Pipeline Management (DPM) and Data Fabric solutions, has unveiled Cruz, a cutting-edge AI agent tailored to revolutionize data engineering and operations. Purpose-built to address the complexities of modern data ecosystems, Cruz is designed to streamline processes, optimize workflows, and empower organizations to harness their data with unmatched efficiency.



Leveraging the power of generative AI and large language models (LLMs), Cruz autonomously orchestrates complex data workflows, enabling organizations to streamline operations, reduce costs, and eliminate the manual burdens often associated with managing data pipelines.



Cruz empowers data teams by automating critical processes like log discovery, data onboarding, normalization, transformation, optimization, and operational monitoring. Acting as an autopilot for engineering teams, Cruz integrates seamlessly into existing data ecosystems to ensure that organizations can scale efficiently without compromising data quality or operational reliability. In a nutshell, Cruz is an enterprise's "Data-Engineer-in-a-box."



Data Engineering teams spend over 80% of their time on manual pipeline maintenance, hindering scalability, security, and compliance of your organization.



As an agentic AI, Cruz can learn and adapt from data and use it over time, offering more relevant insights and alerting anomalous data stream behavior with greater accuracy.



In the Cybersecurity context, Cruz excels by autonomously keeping track of new event types, automatically addressing schema drifts and format changes, and transforming data into any data model such as CIM, ECS, or OCSF.



By continuously monitoring pipeline health, Cruz enables security teams to maintain robust threat detection, reduce operational overhead, and ensure seamless compliance with evolving standards and architectures.



"Cruz ensures 70% average cost savings for enterprises, 90% faster insights, and offers 99% improved visibility across your data."



Aditya Sundararam, Chief Product Officer of Databahn, said, "Cruz represents a paradigm shift in how data engineering is approached. The foundation of Cruz lies in its ability to combine reasoning and action through advanced AI models. It autonomously optimizes workflows while maintaining human oversight, ensuring responsible AI adoption and full auditability.



"Cruz isn't just about automating tasks - it's about creating a collaborative ecosystem between AI and data teams. With the growing complexity of hybrid cloud architectures and an ever-increasing influx of data, data teams face unprecedented challenges in scaling their workflows effectively. Cruz directly addresses these challenges by autonomously managing pipelines and reducing operational overhead."



Alec Kloss, Distinguished Engineer at Databahn, said, "Data engineering at scale has never been easier. Cruz enables teams to handle exponential data growth with precision and efficiency, making it a game-changer for businesses looking to optimize their data operations."



Cruz represents DataBahn's commitment to delivering cutting-edge AI solutions that streamline and optimize data operations. Fully integrated with the company's Data Fabric platform, Cruz offers advanced features for managing complex data ecosystems, automating workflows, and driving AI-powered data engineering. Available worldwide, Cruz is ready to help Databahn.ai customers transform their data processes.



Learn more or schedule a demo at https://databahn.ai/.



About DataBahn:



DataBahn.ai is a leader in AI-driven Data Pipeline Management and Data Fabric solutions, helping organizations transform their data operations with innovative engineering and advanced analytics technologies. With its Data Fabric platform and cutting-edge AI capabilities, DataBahn.ai is committed to empowering organizations to harness the full potential of their data for a smarter, more connected future.



Learn More: https://databahn.ai/

