News: The Black Chamber of Arizona Announces Recipients of SEDI Business Supportive Grant | CitizenWire

Grant Recipients Spotlighted at the Black Chamber of Arizona's 26th Anniversary Gala

PHOENIX, Ariz. /CitizenWire/ -- The Black Chamber of Arizona is proud to announce the recipients of its Socially and Economically Disadvantaged Individual (SEDI) Business Supportive Grant designed to help address the challenges SEDI-owned businesses face. The recipients were officially recognized and spotlighted at the Black Chamber of Arizona's 26th Anniversary Gala on December 13, where over 500 community leaders, national figures, and stakeholders gathered to celebrate economic impact and strides made to close the racial wealth gap.



The grant program was made possible with support from Wells Fargo in collaboration with Millionaire Mastermind Academy, a national nonprofit organization with a mission to end poverty through entrepreneurship. This collaboration was powered by the Black Chamber of Arizona to uplift and provide tangible support to small businesses striving for economic growth and sustainability. Businesses received grants ranging from $2,500 to $15,000, drawing from the total funding pool of $100,000.



The recipients are as follows:



* Africana Hair Braiding Center, LLC - Abigail Dzifa



* Clean-UP Womans Cleaning Service, LLC - Zonia Perry



* Finance Therapy Group - Daja Lee



* Francis and Bee's PETS - Kedisha Clayborne



* Inflect Digital - Lionell Ball



* Lasgidi Cafe - Patience Ogunbanjo



* Lodgewell Publishing - Guy Lodge



* Sassy Dee Sashin - D'Andrea Spann



* Sugar Puffs Hair - Nyktashia LaFate



* The JAX Group - Jenerra Albert



* Tricky Royalty - LaToya Yarbrough



According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, small businesses account for 44% of U.S. economic activity, and access to capital through grants is critical to fostering innovation and expansion. Programs like this grant opportunity are essential for creating pathways to success, particularly for underserved businesses that often face systemic barriers to funding.



The Black Chamber of Arizona's 26th Anniversary Gala provided a platform to not only celebrate the grant recipients but also amplify the importance of investing in small businesses and entrepreneurship.



"We believe that nurturing entrepreneurship is essential for building strong, resilient communities," said Shannon Tolbert, Managing Director, New Business Development for Wells Fargo Wealth and Investment Management. "Through partnerships like this, we can provide the critical resources and support that businesses need to thrive and drive economic advancement and generational wealth."



About the Black Chamber of Arizona:



The Black Chamber of Arizona is dedicated to advancing African American-owned businesses and supporting economic development across Arizona. Through education, networking, and advocacy, the Chamber fosters opportunities for entrepreneurs, professionals, and community organizations. Website: https://blackchamberaz.org/.



About Millionaire Mastermind Academy:



The Millionaire Mastermind Academy is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to end poverty through entrepreneurship. The academy provides resources, education, and mentorship to help underserved communities build sustainable businesses and achieve economic independence.



Learn More: https://www.blackchamberaz.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.