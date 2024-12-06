News: ‘Piano to Zanskar’ Conducts a Musical Journey Across the Himalayas on Documentary Showcase | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Scientology Network's DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE, the weekly series providing a platform for Independent filmmakers to air films on important social, cultural and environmental issues, presents the documentary "Piano to Zanskar."



DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.



Desmond O'Keeffe, a 65-year-old piano tuner facing retirement, accepts the challenge of a lifetime-to personally deliver a 100-year-old upright piano from London, England, to Zanskar, one of the most isolated places in the world, located high in the Himalayas.



Directed by Michał Sulima and produced by Jarek Kotomski, the documentary follows Desmond and his team as they enter a world of unforgiving terrain and natural beauty. Their quest is ultimately a connection of cultures through the universal joy of music.



Piano to Zanskar is the winner of multiple awards including the Grand Prize at the Banff Mountain Film Festival, the First Prize at the Kathmandu International Mountain Film Festival and Best Film at the Sheffield Adventure Film Festival.



ABOUT MICHAŁ SULIMA



Michał Sulima is a Warsaw-born film director and a graduate of photography from University of the Arts London. Piano to Zanskar is his Independent debut, marking an entrance into feature-length and documentary formats.



ABOUT JAREK KOTOMSKI



Jarek Kotomski is a graduate of photography from University of the Arts London. Piano to Zanskar is his first feature film. As the co-founder of the agency Between Friends, he has nearly 10 years of experience in the production of commercial videos and musical documentaries, including the film Scriabin in the Himalayas.



In an interview with Scientology Network for DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE, Jarek said:



"The variety of Independent documentary films and inspiring stories that are featured on Documentary Showcase is quite amazing, and we're very pleased that we can show our film to a broader audience. And especially in a multilanguage format, reaching as many people as possible."



ABOUT DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE



Fundamental to Scientology is a humanitarian mission that extends to some 200 nations with programs for human rights, human decency, literacy, morality, drug prevention and disaster relief. For this reason, the Scientology Network provides a platform for Independent filmmakers who embrace a vision of building a better world.



DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE debuts films weekly from award-winning Independent filmmakers whose goal is to improve society by raising awareness of social, cultural and environmental issues.



For more information, visit Scientology.tv/docs.



Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, launched by David Miscavige, Chairman of the Board Religious Technology Center and ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its Social Betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide.



The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network's innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.



Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



