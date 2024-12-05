News: Edupoint Honors Five Partner School Districts in 5th Annual Synergy Achievement Awards Program | CitizenWire

Company celebrates winners at the 2024 Synergy Connect National Users Conference

MESA, Ariz. /CitizenWire/ -- Edupoint® Educational Systems, creator of the industry-leading Synergy® Education Platform for K-12 student information and learning management, today announced the honorees of this year's Synergy Achievement Awards program. The annual awards program celebrates partner districts that use the Synergy platform beyond "out-of-the-box" applications, customizing their Synergy solution to positively impact student learning, improve a process, or solve a problem. The company paid tribute to five winning districts last month at its 2024 Synergy Connect Users Conference in Anaheim, California.



Edupoint awarded $5,000 technology grants to two districts: Desert Sands Unified School District (CA) and Fairfax County Public Schools (VA). Three additional districts received $2,500 technology grants: Montgomery County Public Schools (MD), Prince William County Public Schools (VA), and Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools (VA). These districts achieved impactful results with MTSS, Synergy Online Registration, State Reporting rules, and Attendance.



"This is the fifth year of our Synergy Achievement Awards program, and we are seeing the impressive impacts that our partner districts are achieving with Synergy for a variety of stakeholders," said Rob Wilson, President and Chief Innovation Officer at Edupoint. "This year's winners highlighted service to students, families, and staff. One district put nearly 17% of off-track students back on track to graduate in just 6 months, another eliminated overtime for staff during state reporting season, and a third created a process for quickly registering, placing, and welcoming its large population of international students.



"It was exciting for our team to review the incoming nominations and see how districts are proactively taking advantage of the seamless Synergy data management ecosystem and its comprehensive offerings to achieve positive results that were previously out of reach."



Learn more at https://www.edupoint.com/Synergy-Achievement-Awards.



About Edupoint Educational Systems:



For over 35 years, the leadership of Edupoint Educational Systems has provided well-designed, technologically advanced student data management systems that empower K-12 stakeholders to improve student achievement. Synergy Education Platform by Edupoint is an industry-leading student data management ecosystem built to fit the way educators already work, with seamlessly integrated student information management, learning management, MTSS, assessment, special education management, and analytics. Synergy is unique among K-12 student data management solutions in providing an array of role-based mobile apps designed to give all stakeholders access to the tools they need when and where they need them. More than 5.5 million students use Synergy in 22 states. https://www.edupoint.com/.



Learn More: https://www.edupoint.com/

