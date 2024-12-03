News: Lisa Schaffner, PhD, Accomplished Expert in Healthcare Strategy, Data and Analytics, Joins TAG CXO | CitizenWire

PHOENIX, Ariz. /CitizenWire/ -- TAG CXO is excited to announce Lisa Schaffner, PhD, as the newest member of our fractional advisory team. Dr. Schaffner is an execution-oriented visionary in her field and accelerates rapid and sustained returns by transforming data and analytics assets into actionable insights. She has a demonstrated ability as a strategic operator and change agent, having generated an astounding $2B in revenue, medical and pharmacy cost savings, and administrative efficiencies for payers, providers, systems, and technology enablers. Dr. Schaffner will be available to clients in need of senior advisory and as a fractional Chief Data and Analytics Officer (CDAO).



Dr. Schaffner's approach focuses on aiding organizations to become data fluent. She understands that high data fluency is a core part of organizational culture and strategy, which allows for greater companywide collaboration. When teams share and analyze data together, they can solve problems and pursue common goals. Specialties include data and analytics, AI and machine learning (ML), digital health, data governance, data science and advanced analytics, data security, privacy and ethics, and more.



Prior to joining TAG CXO, Dr. Schaffner created value for numerous companies, mostly focused on the healthcare vertical. She led the successful long-term renewal of business for a customer that drove $600M in revenue. She also established data protocols and gleaned insights indicating over $100M in actionable cost-of-care savings.



Dr. Schaffner is a change agent. In another role, she assisted the parent company of a multi-state healthcare provider to create the company's first AI models. The adoption of these new technologies enabled the generation of over $50M annually in revenue, and over $30M in medical and pharmacy cost savings.



Tactical analytics is a strong talent for Dr. Schaffner. She initiated the first medical cost management committee for a value-based care enabler and built the company's data infrastructure and architecture by curating data assets internal and external to the organization. Through the data uncovered, she identified over $75M in actionable reductions for total costs of care. Acting as a strategic operator, she aligned with clinical, financial and operational leaders to develop initiatives to impact the company's shared savings performance.



"Data fluency is the path where everything comes together," said Dr. Schaffner. "Insights gained from data and analytics uncover opportunity, which leads to common goals, which in turn leads to organizational success."



"Lisa is an exceptional addition to the TAG CXO team," said Paul Theisen, founder and principal of TAG CXO. "She is a brilliant analyst and strategic partner. She is passionate about how data and analytics can drive business success, and her remarkable performance record proves it."



About TAG CXO:



Based in Phoenix, Arizona, TAG CXO is a privately held company, providing Interim and Fractional IT leadership executives, founded in 2019. The company maintains a bench of industry-trained, enterprise-level executives available on demand to mid-market CEOs. TAG CXO executives help to round out a firm's leadership team and close the IT talent gap with fully qualified expertise, offering a more affordable, lower-risk option than hiring full-time staff.



