News: Mortgage Machine awarded SOC 2 Compliance Status – AICPA-guided examination shows LOS operates as promised | CitizenWire

ADDISON, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Mortgage Machine™ (MMS), the loan origination system of record for digital mortgage pioneer Click n' Close (formerly known as Mid America Mortgage), has achieved SOC 2® compliance. Independent auditor Sensiba LLP (Sensiba) announced MMS's successful completion of its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II audit in early November.



Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 information security audit provides a report on the examination of controls relevant to the trust services criteria categories covering security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.



"Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance is a significant milestone for Mortgage Machine," said James Cassinelli, Chief Operating Officer of Mortgage Machine Services. "This certification underscores our commitment to providing top-tier security and peace of mind to our clients. It validates the policies and procedures that we have in place and reinforces the reliable service we offer to our customers."



As noted by Sensiba, a SOC 2 Type II report describes a service organization's systems and determines whether the design of specified controls meets the relevant trust service categories. Sensiba reviewed MMS' system from August 22, 2023, to August 21, 2024.



"MMS's SOC 2 Type II report did not have any noted exceptions and was therefore issued with a 'clean' audit opinion," according to a public statement issued by Sensiba.



Sensiba's audit of MMS focused on security, availability, and confidentiality. This means the audit measured how well MMS kept consumers' information private and how consistently it informed clients of the collection, retention, and disposal of their data.



A SOC 2 report is generally deemed valid for 12 months from the date of its issue. Though there is no expiration date for the report, interested parties may reasonably reject findings that are more than a year old.



ABOUT MORTGAGE MACHINE:



Mortgage Machine™ uses intelligent automation, configurable business workflows and a cloud-based infrastructure to optimize the entire loan lifecycle. By consolidating retail, wholesale, correspondent and home equity lending onto a single platform, Mortgage Machine™ enables lenders of all sizes to reduce cycle times, costs, and risks while improving data quality and borrower satisfaction. The company is based in Addison, Texas.



ABOUT SENSIBA:



Sensiba LLP, a top-100 U.S. accounting, consulting, and professional services firm, serves a variety of companies, from start-ups to Fortune 50 pillars.



ABOUT SOC 2:



A SOC 2® examination is a report on controls at a service organization relevant to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, or privacy. SOC 2 reports are intended to meet the needs of a broad range of users that need detailed information and assurance about the controls at a service organization relevant to security, availability, and processing integrity of the systems the service organization uses to process users' data and the confidentiality and privacy of the information processed by these systems.



Learn More: https://www.mmachine.net/

