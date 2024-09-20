News: Step into the past and shape the story in ‘Smelling Daisies’ – a love triangle where readers hold the power to choose the ending | CitizenWire

LANGFORD, B.C. /CitizenWire/ -- Get ready to be swept off your feet and into the past with the release of "Smelling Daisies" (ISBN: 978-1779418647), a thrilling new time-travel romance that puts the fate of its characters into your hands. Co-written by Elysia and Mark Stevens, their historical romance debut follows Daisy, a smart-mouthed Canadian soldier, who takes a much-needed trip after serving overseas - only to find herself transported back in time to a war-weary Scotland besieged by the vicious English army.



Thrust into the world of her favourite historical romance novels, Daisy finds herself at Lachlan Castle, home to a fierce and brooding laird. As sparks fly between Daisy and the Scottish lord, she is torn between this newfound love and the memories of the lost love she left behind in Afghanistan. But Daisy's arrival doesn't go unnoticed-a wicked baron sets his sights on trapping her in the past forever.



As the English army draws closer, Daisy is torn between two worlds and two loves, all while trying to survive in a time that is not her own.



"Smelling Daisies" allows readers to step into Daisy's shoes and make decisions that will alter the course of the series. Will Daisy choose to stay with Alick, risking everything for a love that transcends time? Or will she find a way back to the life and love she once knew? Will the characters survive the onslaught of war, or will tragedy strike? Daisy's fate is in the reader's hands, who can visit elysiamarkstevensbooks.ca to vote on the events of the series's next book.



Elysia Stevens is an avid fan of rom-coms, a passion that shines through in her writing while her husband and co-author, Mark Stevens leans more towards the adventure/comedy genres. His sarcastic sense of humour, and her love for all things romance provide a unique yin and yang approach to their storytelling that will keep you wanting more. The couple has been together for over eighteen years, and they face every challenge side by side.



Full of humour, romance, and adventure, "Smelling Daisies" is perfect for fans of Outlander by Diana Gabaldon and When a Scot Ties the Knot by Tessa Dare.



To learn more about "Smelling Daisies," please visit https://elysiamarkstevensbooks.ca/.



"Smelling Daisies" is now out through Tellwell Publishing (RRP $14.99) and available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Indigo and more.



BOOK SUMMARY



Title: Smelling Daisies



Author: Elysia & Mark Stevens



Email: authorpress@tellwell.ca



Website: https://elysiamarkstevensbooks.ca/



Buy Link: https://amazon.com/dp/1779418647



Genre: Historical Romance



Released: August 25, 2024



Paperback ISBN-13: 9781779418647



Hardcover ISBN-13: 9781779418654



Ebook ISBN-13: 9781779418661



Publisher: Tellwell ( http://www.tellwell.ca )



Learn More: https://elysiamarkstevensbooks.ca/

