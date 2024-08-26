News: Tax Attorney to Millionaires Among Nation’s Best by Chambers USA, Defends High Stakes Tax Cases Before the IRS | CitizenWire

GREENSBORO, N.C. /CitizenWire/ -- Petrova Law, a boutique tax law firm, which represents high net worth clients and companies nationwide, has been ranked by Chambers USA among the nation's best for its work on complex and high-stakes tax law matters.



Chambers USA, a premier legal data provider, publishes the most prestigious legal rankings in the United States. The rankings are so demanding in their selection that only two percent (2%) of lawyers and 0.5% of law firms in the United States make the cut. It is truly a client's guide to the best of the best in law.



"I am honored by the recognition. This is like the Oscars, but for law firms and lawyers," Attorney Allie Petrova describes her law firm's recent honor as a Band 2 tax law firm by Chambers USA. "Chambers rankings give a voice to the complexity of the work we do and the care we take to deliver the highest level of results-driven client service in the tax realm."



Only seven North Carolina firms in tax law were recognized by Chambers USA with the high honor this year. The selection utilizes a rigorous and independent research process, ranking lawyers based on legal skills, caliber, professional conduct, and client service among other criteria valued by clients.



"We maintain a reputation for excellence. We are known for handling high stakes matters in tax law, when very significant amounts are in question," says Ms. Petrova. Many of Petrova Law's clients are multi-millionaires and large companies, for whom omissions in tax filings can have a snowball effect when combined with penalties and interest over a number of years.



Petrova Law's Tax department advises business owners, investors, and growth-oriented businesses on business tax matters. The firm represents clients before the United States Tax Court, the Internal Revenue Service, and the state taxing authorities. Attorney Petrova and her team tackle some of the most challenging cases in asset protection and tax structuring, tax-related litigation, IRS audits and administrative appeals.



Ms. Allie Petrova, an experienced tax lawyer from North Carolina, is distinguished to be among a handful of lawyers in her field with a Chambers USA recognition in the state. Chambers USA ranks law firms and lawyers separately. Ms. Petrova is highlighted as a preeminent practitioner for her strength in assisting clients with tax structuring and with legal representation in disputes before the IRS.



"Creating a guided step-by-step process for a stress-free client experience rooted in discretion is a pillar in our work," explains Ms. Petrova. It all starts with a user-friendly visit to the firm's website at www.petrovalaw.com, where clients can arrange a private and confidential consultation with one of the firm's attorneys.



About Petrova Law:



Petrova Law is a national tax law firm which exclusively represents high-income taxpayers and businesses with high-stakes, high-value tax debt before the IRS and state tax authorities.



For more information about Petrova Law, visit: https://petrovalaw.com/



