News: Avenu Insights & Analytics Launches Avenu | Records: Transforming Document Management for Local Governments | CitizenWire

Empowering Local Governments with Comprehensive, Innovative Records Management Solutions

CENTREVILLE, Va. /CitizenWire/ -- Avenu Insights & Analytics, a leading provider of revenue recovery and software solutions for state and local governments, announces the launch of Avenu | Records, an innovative SaaS solution designed to revolutionize document imaging and indexing processes for municipalities. With Avenu | Records, Avenu continues to set the standard for delivering cutting-edge technology solutions that enhance efficiency and streamline operations for our clients.



Avenu | Records offers a comprehensive suite of functionalities, making it the ultimate one-stop solution for all document imaging and indexing needs. The platform's advanced features include configurable workflows, cashiering, e-recording, indexing, and reporting, as well as property fraud alerts and high-quality scanning capabilities. This all-encompassing solution ensures that local governments can manage records with unprecedented accuracy and efficiency.



Key features of Avenu | Records include:



* Intuitive Dashboard: The user-friendly dashboard allows seamless navigation and access to all features.



* Scanning: The high-quality scanning capabilities ensure that all documents are captured accurately and efficiently.



* Property Fraud Alerts: Features advanced property fraud alerts to help municipalities stay ahead of potential fraud.



* Public Search: The public search functionality enables users to easily retrieve and pay for the information they need from any computer with access to the internet.



* Integration with Payment Processing: The solution integrates seamlessly with Avenu's payment processing solutions, providing a streamlined experience for managing payments alongside document processing. This integration ensures smooth transactions for both online and in-office scenarios.



Avenu | Records is built on a cloud-based platform, accessible 24/7, with unlimited user access and comprehensive training. This ensures that municipal staff have the tools they need to efficiently manage records and optimize operations.



"Our commitment to innovation and excellence drives us to develop solutions that meet the evolving needs of state and local governments," said Paul Colangelo, CEO of Avenu Insights & Analytics. "Avenu | Records is designed to simplify and enhance document imaging and indexing tasks, providing a powerful tool for municipalities to manage records efficiently and securely."



Learn more at: https://www.avenuinsights.com/solutions/administration/records-solutions/avenu-records/



About Avenu Insights & Analytics:



Over 4,500 state and local governments have partnered with Avenu to drive positive results for their communities through software administration and revenue recovery solutions. Avenu's comprehensive software solutions digitally transform government by modernizing processes, providing online access to records, and reducing costs. Avenu also provides a robust ecosystem of revenue management services that identify and recover untapped revenue. State and local governments work closely with Avenu to increase revenue without raising taxes, streamline internal operations, and improve services by enhancing connectivity for constituents. Avenu is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners.



Learn more at: https://www.avenuinsights.com/



