News: [Fixed!] Failed to Detect Location 12 on Pokémon GO While Spoofing GPS | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- On June 7, Pokémon GO updated to version 315.2, likely adding advanced location monitoring that disrupts current location spoofing tools. Many gamers now see a "failed to detect location 12 Pokémon GO" error when trying to change their location. However, iAnyGo team has finally found a resolution for this error. Tenorshare iAnyGo used in conjunction with PoGo Wizard can now bypass location monitoring to spoof location on iOS and Android devices without jailbreaking/rooting.



But how does iAnyGo and PoGo Wizard work to fix "failed to detect location 12" error. Let's find out!



PART 1: IANYGO AND POGO WIZARD PARTNERSHIP PLEDGES TO SOLVE POKÉMON GO LOCATION SPOOFING ERRORS



The combo of Tenorshare iAnyGo and PoGo Wizard now allows you to fix "failed to detect location 12" error for a smooth Pokémon GO gameplay. PoGo Wizard used to have instability issues, causing some Pokémon GO accounts to be locked.



After four improvements, the latest version, PoGo Wizard Beta 4, released on June 21, is much more stable with no reported account bans.



"We're concerned about your account safety and this is currently the most stable and safe solution available in the market," says a Tenorshare spokesperson.



PART 2: FULL GUIDE: FIX FAILED TO DETECT LOCATION 12 BY USING TENORSHARE IANYGO + POGO WIZARD



For iAnyGo to fix "failed to detect location 12" error, you'll need to download it as well as PoGo Wizard on your computer, then follow instructions below:



Step 1: Install iAnyGo on your computer. Then, join PoGo Club Discord group to get PoGo Wizard for free and install it as well.



Step 2: Next, log in with a secondary Apple ID or Google account, and click "Install PoGo" to install Pokemon GO (beta 4) on your device.



Step 3: Next, log in to cracked version of Pokémon GO, open iAnyGo, and change location. You will be able to fix "Pokémon GO error 12" successfully.



Check out full guide to fix "failed to detect location 12 Pokémon GO" error with Tenorshare iAnyGo:



(VIDEO): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Coc0a7szWds



Learn more at: https://www.tenorshare.com/products/ianygo-change-gps-location-iphone.html



PART 3: ENJOY TENORSHARE IANYGO GO FEST 2024 GIVEAWAY



You can now fix "failed to detect location 12" error with iAnyGo at a far lower cost than before. Tenorshare has introduced a "Pokémon GO Fest 2024 Giveaway" with discounts for you and your team and deals like buy one, get three free. You also get exclusive chances to win tickets, and learn top tricks and tips for catching more Pokémon. Learn more at: https://www.tenorshare.com/pokemon-go-fest-giveaway.html



About Tenorshare:



The "failed to detect location 12 Pokémon GO" error is the major woe for gamers wishing to play Pokémon GO from comfort of their home. However, Tenorshare iAnyGo and PoGo Wizard offers a lethal solution to fix this error, preventing account ban. With 85,482,249 satisfied customers worldwide, Tenorshare has long established itself as a leading provider of smartphone solutions to address user problems effectively.



More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TenorshareOfficial/



X/Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tenorshare_Inc



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TenorshareOfficial/videos

Learn More: https://www.tenorshare.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2024 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.