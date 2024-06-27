News: AVCA Partners with INTENT – A Team Academic Award Sponsor and Dynamic Digital Platform Connecting Student Athletes with Life After Sport | CitizenWire

LEXINGTON, Ky. /CitizenWire/ -- The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) is pleased to partner with INTENT, a company focused on purpose-driven, career paths for student-athletes as they enter life after sports.



"At INTENT, we are proud new sponsors of the AVCA, celebrating academic award winners, who represent opportunity and accomplishment on the highest level of college and high school sports," said Athan Sunderland, CEO, Intent. "We are a personal and career platform designed specifically for student athletes and high performing individuals. We do a lot more than simply what is expected- we are advocates for life. INTENT has cracked the code for employers seeking committed student athletes. It's proven. We help find the right job not just a great job. The AVCA award winners definitely have what it takes. 95% of Fortune 500 CEO's have college sports on their resume and AVCA athletes are certainly adding to that list."



INTENT, a game-changing, digital platform links student-athletes (along with military special ops veterans) to a powerful network of candidate-seeking employers. The tech, information and internet company guides student-athletes and service members toward professional and personal success in life after sports and service.



INTENT's sponsorship of the AVCA Team Academic Award, begins with this 2024 award announcement in July. The popular program honors collegiate and high school volleyball teams that maintain a year-long GPA of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale or equivalent. For the 2022-23 academic year, a record-setting 1,349 programs received the award.



"It is exciting for the AVCA to launch a partnership with INTENT, just as the company is launching its brand in the marketplace," says AVCA CEO Dr. Jaime Gordon. "We are pleased they have chosen the volleyball community as a focal point of their early marketing efforts."



About INTENT:



INTENT is a tech, information and internet company; purpose-driven to guide student-athletes and service members toward professional and personal success in LIFE AFTER SPORTS AND SERVICE(tm). Learn more: https://intent-usa.com/.



About the American Volleyball Coaches Association:



The association's mission is to advance the sport of volleyball with AVCA coaches at the epicenter of leadership, advocacy, and professional development. The membership includes more than 9,500 collegiate, professional, high school, club, and youth volleyball coaches-primarily in the United States. The AVCA represents women's volleyball, men's volleyball, and beach volleyball coaches, and works to increase exposure and recognition for the sport of volleyball. Learn more: https://www.avca.org/.



