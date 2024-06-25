News: 750,000 Meals and Counting: Altair Global and Move For Hunger Renew Partnership for Ninth Year | CitizenWire

NEPTUNE, N.J. /CitizenWire/ -- In 2009, Move For Hunger began mobilizing transportation networks to bring food to communities in need. Since then the 501(c)(3) organization has created a network of over 1,200+ transportation partners committed to reducing food waste. Altair Global has been an integral part of this effort, and we're thrilled to announce that the team-up continues as we enter our ninth year of partnership!



For 35 years, Altair Global has been delivering exceptional mobility experiences to customers and clients worldwide, focusing on experience management (XM) to drive continuous improvement and innovation of relocation services. Altair Global began working with Move For Hunger in 2012, officially becoming a partner in 2016. Altair Global's efforts have allowed us to transport 758,833 meals and counting to those who need it most.



"Our ability to fight hunger by reducing waste within our own industry is of particular importance to us. Move For Hunger enables us (and our network of supplier partners) to play a direct role in the shared responsibility we all have to be sustainably impactful corporate citizens," said Chad Sterling, CEO of Altair Global.



As an active part of our network, Altair Global hosts food drives and fundraisers all year round. In December, Altair Global hosted their 4th annual Grinch-themed food drive to help feed food-insecure Texans over the holidays (https://moveforhunger.org/blog/unleashing-holiday-spirit-altair-hosts-4th-annual-grinch-food-drive). With the help of their partners and support from the local community, the Grinch Food Drive has provided more than 95,000 meals to those in need.



"Altair Global has been an incredible partner for so many years now," said Adam Lowy, Executive Director and Founder of Move For Hunger. "We couldn't be more excited about continuing our partnership together!"



Want to join our network and partner with us? Let's fight hunger together. Learn more: https://moveforhunger.org/join



Learn more about Move For Hunger: https://moveforhunger.org/



For media queries, contact us here: https://moveforhunger.org/about-us/contact-us



