News: Dining Out Jersey’s 4th Annual Foodie Expo Announced | CitizenWire

PARAMUS, N.J. /CitizenWire/ -- Dining Out Media LLC will be hosting the 4th Annual Dining Out Jersey Foodie Expo on Thursday, July 18th from 6 pm - 10 pm at The Terrace at Biagio's in Paramus, NJ. The event will feature North Jersey's best restaurants, gourmet food shops, craft beer, wine, spirits, and entertainment, as well as celebrity guests, including NBC's "Produce Pete" Napolitano and Celebrity Chef David Burke.



The event will be held in the main ballroom. Participating businesses are primarily from Bergen, Hudson, Essex, Passaic, and Morris counties. This year's charity partner will be Realtors Care Foundation for which a silent auction and tricky tray will be held in the salon.



"The Foodie Expo has been a great success and very popular with locals who love dining out. We plan on continuing this tradition while improving each year," said Paul Turpanjian, Publisher of Dining Out Jersey Magazine.



Guests will enjoy the festivities, which will include food tastings across a wide variety of cuisines from the area's top restaurants. Paid admission gives guests access to all.



"We are looking forward to allowing area foodies to get out and be entertained while enjoying the savory and sweet flavors that our many fine North Jersey restaurants are famous for," said Turpanjian. "We continue to support the restaurant industry while keeping our readers and followers informed on the Jersey dining scene."



Dining Out Jersey Magazine is North Jersey's preeminent lifestyle magazine focusing on dining out and other food-centric content. This year marks the first anniversary of the Dining Out Jersey Shore edition, which covers Monmouth and Ocean Counties. A similar Foodie Expo in the Jersey Shore area is in the plans for late 2024/early 2025.



For further info or tickets go to: https://www.diningoutjersey.com/



MULTIMEDIA:



VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/U-HcfQrID4o?si=ZpJDCcKeeNpipZu2

Learn More: https://www.diningoutjersey.com/

