News: A Wild Ride Awaits: Glen Liset’s New Children’s Book, ‘My Cow Stole My Kayak’ | CitizenWire

CAPE COD, Mass. /CitizenWire/ -- Glen Liset, a former advertising executive and seasoned storyteller, is thrilled to announce the release of his delightful new children's book, "My Cow Stole My Kayak" (ISBN: 978-1779412836; Tellwell Publishing; Feb. 2024). This engaging and whimsical story follows Kate Jones and her family as they embark on a wild adventure at the annual county fair, culminating in a hilarious and unexpected dilemma involving a cow, a kayak, and a perilous ride down a creek.



In "My Cow Stole My Kayak," young readers will join Kate and her family for a fun-filled and suspenseful journey that promises laughter and excitement. As they navigate the challenges of the county fair, they must also deal with the chaos caused by a kayak-paddling cow, leading to an unforgettable climax that could be an udder disaster.



Glen Liset brings his extensive background in marketing and storytelling to this charming tale. With 35 years of experience in direct-mail, newspaper, and email marketing, Liset was a co-owner and franchisor of Super Coups, a top-rated franchise by Success Magazine in 1994. He has also founded Coastal Coupons, served as vice president of Griffin Connect Email Marketing, and worked as a portfolio account manager for the Cape Cod Times. As a father of four and grandfather of two, Liset has a wealth of experience crafting bedtime stories, which shines through in his captivating writing.



"My Cow Stole My Kayak" is now available for purchase, promising to be a cherished addition to any child's bookshelf. Don't miss out on this wild ride that will have readers of all ages giggling and cheering for Kate and her family.



BOOK SUMMARY:



Author: Glen Liset



Email: authorpress@tellwell.ca



Website: https://glenlisetauthor.com/



Buy Link: https://a.co/d/hUG03GA



Genre: Children's



Released: Feb. 2024



PAPERBACK ISBN-13: 9781779412836



Publisher: Tellwell (https://tellwell.ca)



Image link for media: https://glenlisetauthor.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/MyCowStoleMyKayakAnUDDERDisaster-MC-638442258032256889.png

Learn More: https://www.tellwellpublishing.com/

