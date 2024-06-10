News: Voices for Humanity Goes the Extra Mile to Battle Drug Abuse With Gergő Németh | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Scientology Network's VOICES FOR HUMANITY, the weekly series presenting heroic changemakers from a variety of faiths, cultures and nations, working to uplift their communities, announces a new episode featuring Hungarian anti-drug activist Gergő Németh, premiering June 12, 2024.



VOICES FOR HUMANITY airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.



Hungary is a nation with millions of drug users. Cheap synthetic drugs flooding into the country are just the latest enticements endangering its youth. Gergő Németh is taking bold and decisive action to counter the proliferation of drugs and halt their destructive impact on Hungary by educating his nation on the true dangers of drugs. He began his activism by distributing anti-drug booklets on the streets of Budapest. He expanded that to include an annual 2,000 km, 42-day marathon around the country with the sole purpose of empowering people with the truth about drugs. Garnering massive media coverage, it is the biggest sports-based anti-drug event in Europe.



ABOUT GERGŐ NÉMETH



Gergő Németh is a native of Budapest, Hungary. As a child he experienced the devastating effects of his father's substance abuse. To protect Gergő, his mother left her husband and raised her son alone, instilling in him the importance of keeping a positive outlook in life. As a young adult, seeing friends succumb to substance abuse and descending down the same path as his father, he was inspired to lead a life of activism. Then, after discovering the Drug-Free World educational resources, Gergő set out to teach his country the truth about drugs.



Gergő Németh is the executive director of Foundation for a Drug-Free World Hungary.



The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. Scientology Network's innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.



Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



LEARN MORE:



https://www.scientology.tv/series/voices-for-humanity/



VIDEO:



https://www.scientology.tv/series/voices-for-humanity/clips/gergo-nemeth-trailer.html



Learn More: https://www.scientology.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2024 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.