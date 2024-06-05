News: The Pistons Foundation Awards The Literacy Project Grant to Promote Literacy in Detroit | CitizenWire

DETROIT, Mich. /CitizenWire/ -- The Literacy Project is excited to announce the "Passport to Literacy" event, taking place at O'Hair Park in Detroit, Michigan on Saturday, June 8, 2024, from 1pm-4pm. This event is made possible through the generous support of the 2023 Pistons Neighbors Park Activation Grant, aimed at promoting literacy and providing children with access to valuable resources through city parks.



Thanks to the Pistons Foundation, this free event is focused on promoting literacy among children aged 12 and under. The engaging and educational activities planned will include read-aloud sessions, arts and crafts, as well as games and puzzles to spark creativity and imagination.



David Watkins, founder and board member, believes that "All children deserve the best opportunities for academic excellence, with literacy being the foundation of success."



Alicia McKay, President of The Literacy Project, added, "With the support of the Pistons Foundation and the Pistons Neighbors Park Activation Grant, we are able to offer snacks, free books, literacy kits, and engaging activities to inspire a lifelong love for reading."



Parents, caregivers, and children are invited to join us at O'Hair Park on June 8, 2024, for a day filled with learning, creativity, and fun. Don't miss this exciting opportunity to support literacy and empower the next generation of readers!



For more information about the event, please contact Alicia McKay at aliciamckay@nofearcafe.com or 313-355-6127. All participants must register at: https://nofearcafe.com/read.



Learn More: https://nofearcafe.com/read

