News: UPDATE AND CANCELLATION – Fugitive Captured / Reward and Awareness Fundraiser for Allahnia Lenoir | CitizenWire

BALTIMORE, Md. /CitizenWire/ -- We have amazing news to share: the fugitive, Steven Oboite, has been captured! This is a tremendous relief for the family and a significant step towards justice. As a result, we are canceling the planned fundraiser event, the Family of Allahnia Lenoir announced today.



Oboite, who had eluded authorities for almost two years was captured by Department of Natural Resources Officers on Lake Allatoona, GA, while jet skiing on Saturday, June 1. The Department of Natural Resources says game wardens tried to pull him over for a no wake violation, but he took off, ditched the jet ski on the shore and ran into the woods. Game wardens tracked him down and arrested him. He will now join two accomplices, Diante Reynolds and Nicholas Hendrickson behind bars.



Allahnia went out with a friend for an evening of fun on July 30, 2022. They stopped by 1660 Peachtree St. Apartments, Atlanta, GA where Diante Reynolds and Steven Oboite lived. Her friend eventually left leaving Allahnia behind and Allahnia has never been seen or heard from since.



EVENT CANCELED:



Given the successful capture, the fundraiser scheduled for June 12, 2024 is now canceled. We sincerely thank everyone who contributed and supported this cause to get justice for Allahnia.



In Pursuit with John Walsh will still air Allahnia's segment on June 12th at 10 pm ET with this update. Please plan to watch.



We will be issuing refunds for all donations. You will receive an email confirmation once your refund has been processed.



Abraham Lenoir, Allahnia's father said, "We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has helped us thus far. Your support has been invaluable." He continued, "While this is a significant victory, it is just one step on our journey towards full justice. We still have a long way to go, and we hope to continue counting on your support for future initiatives."



Event information as follows:



CANCELED - Catch the Fugitive Fundraiser: Help Us Get Justice for Allahnia Lenoir!



June 12, 2024 | 7PM - 11:30PM ET



Fraternal Order of Police



3920 Buena Vista Avenue



Baltimore, MD 21211



Learn More: https://www.allahnialenoir.com/

