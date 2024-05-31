News: HitPaw Video Converter V4.2.0 Unveils Exciting New Video Download and Music Conversion Tools to Enrich Your Life | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- HitPaw, a pioneer in software technology, announces the latest software version, HitPaw Video Converter V4.2.0. This update brings the newest music converter and anime download features.



LET'S CHECK OUT THIS NEW VERSION



* YouTube Music Converter



With YouTube Music Converter, downloading your favorite songs from YouTube Music is easier than ever. Only few clicks, you can convert YouTube music to various high quality formats, such as Flac, WAV, etc. You can also choose original or other higher bitrate to download.



* Niconico Anime Downloader



Another amazing update is the feature of Niconico amime downloading. With this feature, you can download animes you like from Niconico to watch offline. After downloading, you can also convert the anime video to different formats that are compatible with your devices. Time and space are no longer the limitations on your anime-watching road.



* Improved Conversion Efficiency



HitPaw Video Converter upgrades the conversion speed and video conversion and downloading quality. With this new version, you can enjoy faster downloading and processing.



Compatibility and Price



HitPaw Video Converter is compatible with Windows 11/10/8/7 64-bit and macOS 10.13 and above. The standard plan starts from $19.95 USD per month. As for Pro Plan, it starts from $29.95 USD per month.



For more price checking and information, you can visit https://www.hitpaw.com/video-converter.html



About HitPaw



HitPaw is an emerging software company specializing in video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing meme-making, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world full of more creativity.



To know more, you may visit https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html and https://www.hitpaw.com/



Our Social Media



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQwRggaotgiMcPbiCOsJeBA



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hitpawofficial



X/Twitter: https://twitter.com/HitPawofficial



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hitpawofficial/



Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/HitPawofficialwebsite/



Learn More: https://www.hitpaw.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2024 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.