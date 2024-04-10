News: Secured Signing for Bullhorn now uses AI to automatically send documents for signatures! | CitizenWire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Secured Signing, a pioneer in digital signatures and remote online notarization solutions, is thrilled to announce the release of a revolutionary new feature designed exclusively for Bullhorn users. Secured Signing integrates with Bullhorn and provides a one stop Digital Signature solution that delivers a full range of form completion and eSigning capabilities.



This innovative addition focuses on empowering recruiters to enhance their signing processes with automated triggers, setting a new standard for efficiency in the recruitment industry.



Introducing Secured Signing for Bullhorn - Trigger Rules!



With this latest addition, recruiters can now effortlessly automate their document signing processes through the establishment of trigger rules. This powerful functionality enables the automatic sending of preset documents or forms when the Bullhorn record's status fields updates or changes.



But that is not all - you can track the entire signing process seamlessly within Secured Signing for Bullhorn a single view.



These trigger rules create a transformative and dynamic workflow that not only saves valuable time, eliminates double data entry and effort but also redefines how recruiters navigate essential paperwork. Secured Signing for Bullhorn - Trigger Rules is the key to unlocking an automated, more efficient, and organized recruiting experience.



Continuous Innovation at the Core



Secured Signing's Simple, Smart, and Secured platform is at the forefront of technology development, delivering automated and inclusive experiences across Bullhorn communities. This latest feature exemplifies the commitment to providing innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of recruiters.



Mike Eyal, Founder, Director says, "At Secured Signing, we are dedicated to simplifying and securing document workflows for recruiters. The Trigger Rules feature is a significant change, offering an unparalleled level of automation that transforms how recruiters manage their paperwork. We believe this AI innovation will redefine the recruiting landscape in collecting data and get documents signed faster."



For media inquiries, please contact:



Lianca van Oudtshoorn, Marketing Content Manager at Secured Signing - lianca.vo@securedsigning.com



About Secured Signing:



Secured Signing, a global leader in digital signature solutions, stands at the forefront of revolutionizing how organizations worldwide manage their document workflows. With a commitment to continuous innovation, the company provides a user-friendly and secure platform, simplifying the process for businesses of all sizes.



By combining simplicity, intelligence, and security, Secured Signing redefines the way organizations handle their digital signatures, offering a Simple, Smart, and Secured solution to meet the evolving needs of modern businesses.



Learn more: https://www.securedsigning.com/



Learn More: https://www.securedsigning.com/

