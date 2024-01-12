News: Murray Homes Wins At The NARI CotY 2023 Awards! | CitizenWire

SARASOTA, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Each year, NARI of Tampa Bay presents Contractor of the Year Awards to members who have demonstrated outstanding work through the submission of their remodeling projects. The CotY Awards are the highest form of recognition by industry leaders and peers and celebrate members committed to design, best practices, integrity, high standards, and professionalism.



Murray Homes recognizes the importance of being part of this respected community of ambitious, like-minded professionals on a relentless quest for improvement.



Murray Homes, against the stiff competition of over 455 entries, is extremely honored and proud to have won the 2023 Entire House award for remodeling excellence on projects $250k - 4500K, for their Lido Shores remodel.



The Lido Shores Modern property, originally 7 bedrooms and used for an Airbnb, needed complete remodeling, including extensive works to ensure the property's structural integrity was secure and reconfigure the plumbing and electrical supply.



The owner's brief was to create a 5 bedroom home while maximizing the indoor living space by adding a study and remodeled staircase to incorporate an under-stairs wine cellar. The challenge also included the addition of 2,000 sq ft of outdoor entertainment area to create an expansive outdoor living experience that could be used year-round.



The end result, completed on time and budget, is a remarkable Coastal Contemporary home with a stunning tropical landscape vibe.



The owners were delighted that their vision had been brought to life by the team at Murray Homes!



ABOUT MURRAY HOMES:



Murray Homes is proud of our reputation for being THE leader and innovator in building luxury, custom homes both on and off the water in Sarasota and Manatee Counties. Our growing portfolio of custom renovations including our unique and creative approach to remodeling ensures that we have the necessary experience to bring any thoughts or sketches on paper into a real-life dream home!



Highly skilled and with a sterling reputation to uphold, we guarantee that every Murray Home project receives the same meticulous attention to detail and the same drive for superior architecture and craftsmanship throughout.



Whatever the size, from 3,000 sq. ft coastal cottages to 11,000 sq. ft estates, our commitment to the highest standards is enhanced by unparalleled real estate knowledge, a 20-year proven track record, and a second-to-none portfolio.



More information: https://www.murrayhomesinc.com/



