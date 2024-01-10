News: Modern Foot & Ankle Expands Foot Care Excellence in Florida With Opening of Lake Nona Clinic | CitizenWire

ORLANDO, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- This week, Modern Foot & Ankle, a prominent podiatric group known for its commitment to patient-centered care and medical innovation, announced the opening of a new location in the vibrant community of Lake Nona. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the group, which already operates 14 clinics throughout Tampa, Orlando, and Palm Beach, Fla.



Modern Foot & Ankle podiatric surgeon Vanisaben Patel, DPM, has been serving patients with exceptional dedication and expertise at the Kissimmee and Celebration, Fla., clinics. Her unwavering passion for podiatry and track record for delivering outstanding care have paved the way for her to take on a new role as she opens the Lake Nona clinic.



"I find great fulfillment in helping patients with a diverse spectrum of issues and simplifying medicine for them," Dr. Patel explained. "With access to a comprehensive array of therapeutic modalities, Modern Foot & Ankle lets me focus on patient care rather than administrative tasks, making it better for both patients and me as a physician."



The Lake Nona office, located at 10016 Wellness Way, Suite 130, in Orlando, was carefully chosen for its convenience and accessibility. Dr. Patel emphasized the practice's commitment to efficient service without compromising the quality of care.



"We offer evening hours and are able to accommodate our patients' schedules well," noted Dr. Patel. "Our online appointment service makes it easy to book same-day appointments."



In line with Modern Foot & Ankle's commitment to providing top-tier care, the Lake Nona office is fully-equipped to address a wide range of podiatric concerns-from everyday foot and ankle pain care to specialized services such as diabetic care, wound treatment, trauma, and surgical intervention.



"Patients should come to my office to help feel like their problems have been addressed and that their time was well spent," said Dr. Patel. "My goal is to always have patients leave with fewer problems than they came in with, and when at times that isn't possible, I want to help them leave with a plan of action in mind."



The group's expansion into Lake Nona exemplifies its dedication to bringing high-quality, patient-focused podiatric care to communities throughout Florida. Dr. Patel is eager to serve the thriving community and looks forward to building lasting relationships with her new patients.



"I wanted to practice in Lake Nona because of the family-feel environment," said Dr. Patel. "I am excited to be a part of this community and grow my own family here. Every day is a chance to meet new people and find ways to give back."



For appointments and inquiries, patients can visit book.mfahealth.com or call 1-844-MODERN9.



About Modern Foot & Ankle®



Through Big-City Technology. Small-Town Care.® Modern Foot & Ankle is reshaping the patient experience and curating a progressive model for podiatric healthcare. Our physicians provide comprehensive medical and surgical solutions for foot and ankle conditions in clinics across Florida. With 24/7 online booking and check-in, extended office hours, advanced on-site equipment, and cutting-edge treatment options, Modern Foot & Ankle serves patients efficiently, comfortably, and on their schedule.



For more information, visit https://www.modernfootankle.com/.



