News: GOALS Council Welcomes Influential Trio to Drive Access and Inclusivity in Youth Soccer | CitizenWire

PLANO, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- The GOALS Council, a strategic advisory body formed by Stack Sports and influential youth soccer leaders in 2021, has announced the appointment of three new members: Martin Fox, Program Manager for the Aspen Institute's Sports & Society Program, Chris Solomons, National Director, Community Engagement and Business Development at AYSO, and Dr. Jené Baclawski, Senior Coach Educator at U.S. Soccer.



Entering its third year, the council's mission is to broaden soccer participation by enhancing diversity in youth soccer through community partnerships. The council meets quarterly to focus on strategies to boost youth sports engagement by expanding access to soccer and free play opportunities for children across the United States.



"As a mission-driven sports technology company, we aim to expand youth sports participation. The GOALS Council represents one of our commitments to increasing access to play opportunities," stated Jeff Young, CEO of Stack Sports. "Our goal with initiatives like this is simply to spark conversations and help organizations grow the game of soccer and youth sports as a whole."



According to The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which set a goal of 63.3% of students playing by 2030, playing sports can improve economic, social, and academic outcomes for children and adolescents in addition to the health benefits. The GOALS Council's three new members hold extensive insight into the youth soccer landscape in the United States. They will assist in conversation on how to address the challenges of creating models of equitable access to play for all children.



"The GOALS Council embodies growth, organization, advancement, and learning in soccer, aligning with Stack Sports' mission to make meaningful investments in the sport," said Andrew R. Hiatt, Vice President of Growth and Market Strategy at Stack Sports and former US Youth Soccer Chief Operating Officer. "We are enthusiastic about adding these esteemed members to The GOALS Council, recognizing their passion and commitment to youth soccer. Stack Sports is proud to continue supporting the council in identifying primary initiatives and areas of growth for 2024."



The third annual GOALS Council Summit is scheduled to take place at the United Soccer Coaches Convention in Anaheim, California, on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. Subsequent meetings are planned quarterly throughout the year.



For more information about the GOALS Council, please visit their website: https://stacksports.com/goals-council



About Stack Sports:



With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations.



Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars - Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.



Learn More: https://stacksports.com/

