News: Kicking Off 2024 Right With the Church of Scientology Los Angeles Winter Festival and Family Fun Day | CitizenWire

The Church of Scientology of Los Angeles wrapped up the holiday season and launched 2024 with a street festival for the East Hollywood community

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- The Church of Scientology Los Angeles Winter Festival on L. Ron Hubbard Way started the new year right with a day filled with fun for the entire family. Despite the 60-degree temperature and clear skies, there was plenty of snow for the slide and the occasional snowball.



The festival brought the Church's holiday festivities to a close for another year with many more family fun days planned for 2024. But there is no need to wait for a special occasion to stop by the Church.



Anyone wishing to satisfy their curiosity about Scientology, the world's youngest major religion, is welcome to visit any day of the year. The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is open every day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Come for a free personality test, the Dianetics Seminar, or one of a wide variety of life improvement courses.



The Church of Scientology of Los Angeles was dedicated by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in 2010. It is designed to provide the ideal facilities for Scientologists on their ascent to higher states of spiritual freedom and to serve as a home for the entire community and a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.



To learn more, visit the website of the Church of Scientology Los Angeles or watch Inside a Church of Scientology on the Scientology Network on DIRECTV channel 320, at Scientology.tv, through mobile apps, or via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



LEARN MORE:



https://www.scientologynews.org/press-releases/



https://www.scientology-losangeles.org



https://www.scientology.tv/series/inside-scientology/inside-a-church.html



MULTIMEDIA:



https://www.scientology.tv/series/inside-scientology/inside-a-church.html



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B0xMnowNCYo&t=4s



Learn More: https://www.scientology.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2024 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.