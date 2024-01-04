News: Concrete Sawing & Drilling Safety Week Returns Jan. 29-Feb. 2, 2024 | CitizenWire

MAUMEE, Ohio /CitizenWire/ -- Ground Penetrating Radar Systems (GPRS), the country's largest infrastructure visualization company, has announced that Concrete Sawing & Drilling Safety Week 2024 will run January 29 - February 2.



Since 2018, GPRS has sponsored this safety initiative to provide free training to construction crews across the country, helping them mitigate the risk of silicosis and the other dangers of cutting or coring concrete.



During CSDSW, GPRS safety professionals travel the country providing safety talks - along with breakfast or lunch - to construction crews of all sizes.



To date, GPRS has educated over 20,000 construction professionals through this annual program. In 2023, over 150 companies proved their dedication to the safety of their workers by hosting CSDSW talks on their job sites.



"CSDSW is an amazing event due to its ability to bring education directly to the job site and the workers that need it most," said GPRS Western U.S. Sales Director Dave Mulcahey. "Silica dust exposure, post-tension cables, electrical shock, and so many other dangers associated with cutting and coring are serious issues that cause injuries and fatalities. CSDSW allows workers to understand the issues, but also prepares them with how to avoid those dangers and go home safely at the end of every day."



Silicosis will be a focus of this year's CSDSW presentations.



This incurable, progressive lung disease is the result of years of inhaling Respirable Crystalline Silica (RCS), which is dispersed into the air whenever concrete is penetrated. Workers without proper protective equipment can inhale RCS, which can lie dormant in their respiratory systems for up to ten years before silicosis symptoms arise.



According to Environmental Health Insights, there are potentially 2,500-5,000 undiagnosed cases of silicosis annually.



In the past, minimum surveillance requirements on the job site meant that many silicosis cases were not reported or diagnosed. In 2023, the Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) enacted enhanced enforcement measures designed to limit the amount of RCS workers are exposed to, as well as how employers are required to report illnesses and injuries, including silicosis.



Exposure to crystalline silica is also directly correlated to increases in the risk of developing lung cancer, kidney disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, lung infections, and more, which is why OSHA issued enhanced enforcement measures regarding RSC exposure earlier this year.



CSDSW attendees will learn how to protect themselves and their coworkers from silicosis, concrete saw kickbacks, pinchpoints, and more.



Visit https://www.gp-radar.com/safety/concrete-safety-week to learn more and sign your team up for a free CSDSW safety talk today.



About GPRS:



Founded by Matt Aston in 2001, GPRS Intelligently Visualizes The Built World® by providing private utility locating, precision concrete scanning & imaging, 3D laser scanning, video pipe inspection, leak detection, and mapping & modeling services to utilities, contractors, engineering firms, and environmental consultants in every major market in the United States.



Headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, the company has a team of more than 500 elite Project Managers strategically stationed in every major market across the United States, allowing them to respond to any job site, anywhere in the country, usually within 24 hours.



GPRS recently expanded its service offerings through the launch of SiteMap® (patent pending), a digital facility infrastructure management platform that offers clients the ability to easily and securely store and share their data, streamlining the lifecycle of projects and keeping them on time, on budget, and safe.



To learn more about GPRS and its services, visit https://www.gprsinc.com/.



To learn more about SiteMap®, visit https://www.SiteMap.com/.



Learn More: https://www.gp-radar.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2024 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.