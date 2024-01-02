News: iAnyGo iOS App Upgraded: Now iOS 17 Supported | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Do you want to know how to change location on iOS 17 to play location-based games? The exciting news is that Tenorshare iAnyGo App just got a major update and now fully supports iOS 17.



"Besides the latest iAnyGo update, Tenorshare also launched the iAnyGo iOS App on January 2, 2024. The iOS 17 users will now be able to easily switch locations from their iPhones without their computer," says a Tenorshare spokesperson. So, how can the Tenorshare iAny Go iOS app fake GPS on iOS 17 without a computer? Let's find out!



VIDEO (YouTube): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v0I-CJDwZM0



Must Do Things Before Change Location



Before you use the Tenorshare iAnyGo app to iOS 17 spoof location, make sure to prep quickly. Without these preparations, you won't be able to change your location. Here's what you need to do:



1. CONFIGURE VPN



Step 1: Connect to the internet and launch the iAnyGo app.



Step 2: Press any location button on the map and tap the location modification button.



Step 3: Tap "One-click configuration." Hit "Start."



2. INSTALL RESOURCES



Step 1: Install iAnyGo desktop on your PC, launch it, and connect your iPhone to your computer.



Step 2: Press the toolbox icon in the upper-right corner and choose "Install Resources." Hit "Yes."



3. INSTALL IOS COMPONENTS



Launch the iAnyGo app on your iPhone, and let it download and install iOS components automatically.



How to Install iAnyGo iOS App?



To install the Tenorshare iAnyGo app on your iOS17 iPhone, follow the instructions below:



Step 1: Tap the download button on your iPhone or use the camera to scan the QR code.



Step 2: Follow the link/QR code to "Apple TestFlight" and click "View in App Store" to install "TestFlight."



Step 3: Press "Start Testing" to install iAnyGo and launch it.



How to Use iAnyGo iOS App to Change Location Without Computer?



Here's how to use the Location Changer app to change location on your iOS 17 device:



Step 1: Open iAnyGo on your iPhone, pick a spot on the map, or use the search bar to find where you want to go.



Step 2: Tap "Change Location" at the bottom, and your location will be changed successfully.



Price of Tenorshare iAnyGo iOS App



* 1 Quarter License: $39.99/Quarter, $0.44/ Day.



* 1 Month License: $14.99/Month, $0.50/Day.



* 1 Year License: $79.99/Year, $0.22/Day.



About Tenorshare:



If you're looking for a way to explore how to change location on iOS 17, the Tenorshare iAnyGo iOS app now supports this iOS version. There's no need for a computer. Simply change your location without jailbreak/root. With a superior track record since 2007, Tenorshare, serving ten million+ users worldwide, focuses on crafting repair, transfer, and recovery tools for various platforms.



