News: iAnyGo New Update: Now Supports WiFi Connection on iOS 17 | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Tenorshare iAnyGo just dropped a fresh update. It now supports WiFi connection on iOS 17 devices. "Now iOS 17 users can quickly jump into location-based gaming with iAnyGo by connecting their devices through WiFi. They can take advantage of this tool more swiftly than ever before," says a Tenorshare spokesperson.



But that's not all. Tenorshare iAnyGo offers a multitude of functions, all designed specifically to make gaming more enjoyable for iOS 17 users. So, what are those functions, and how does this tool work? Want to find out? Check out below!



WHAT FEATURES DOES TENORSHARE IANYGO HAVE?



1. Change GPS Location



Tenorshare iAnyGo is perfect for fun or security reasons if you're into spoofing locations on your mobile. You can easily fake your GPS location on iOS 17 with just one click. Moreover, if you've got a GPX file with a pre-planned route, bring it into iAnyGo, and you're good to go. This tool can spot various paths in your imported GPX file. Plus, if you have a favorite route, export it as a GPX file for quick and easy reuse later.



2. Multi-Spot Movement



If you are unsatisfied with the single-spot mode, iAnyGo location changer also offers a multi-spot mode. You can pick multiple spots on the map, tweak the speed, and decide how many laps you want to make. It's all in your hands.



3. Joystick Movement



iAnyGo has also rolled out a Joystick feature for total GPS control. Spin your direction 360 degrees while on the move - whether walking, cycling, or driving. Need for speed? You can adjust the speed to go as fast as 72 km/h.



How Does iAnyGo Work?



Here's how Tenorshare iAnyGo works to spoof the location:



1. Launch Tenorshare iAnyGo on your computer. Link up your iOS 17 device and computer through Wi-Fi.



2. Tap "Trust" on your iDevice if it asks to trust this computer.



3. Now, type in the address or GPS coordinates of your desired location, hit "Start to Modify," and you've changed the location successfully.



Price of Tenorshare iAnyGo



Tenorshare iAnyGo offers three pricing options. Here's the lowdown:



1. Monthly Plan - Just $9.95, snag it for five mobile devices or one PC.



2. Quarterly Plan - Priced at $19.95, get the goods for five devices or one PC.



3. Yearly Plan - For $39.95, it's yours to use on five mobile devices or 1 PC.



Moreover, purchase iAnyGo now and enter the discount code "ianygo20off" to enjoy a 20% discount.



About Tenorshare



Tenorshare iAnyGo has expanded its support to encompass WiFi connection on iOS 17 devices for seamless gaming. The credit goes to Tenorshare for consistently delivering top-notch smartphone tools. So, if you're not on the Tenorshare bandwagon yet, you're missing out on a better digital life!



