News: Forever Studios Announces the Launch of Its ‘Memories of America’ Campaign | CitizenWire

Forever Studios' brand mission is to provide the Gold Standard in family memory preservation through their newly launched website: foreverstudios.com

BOCA RATON, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Forever Studios is proud to announce the launch of its Memories of America campaign, a marketing initiative to provide the best memory preservation services for families across America. The new Gold Standard brand aims to offer industry leading analog photo and video media digitization, proprietary cloud storage and organization software, AI based old photo restoration and proofing platform, handcrafted photo art tributes with a dedicated concierge team.



Notable achievements include the first AI enhanced VHS tape transfer, 8mm film digitization and photo scanning services for analogue media with wide consumer availability: The Forever Studios "Gold Transfer," as well as their own proprietary full-featured cloud media preservation platform, known as the "Forever Cloud." The new software platform allows its customers the ability to digitize, enhance, share and create handcrafted tributes from their analog memories.



Forever Studios President Zachary Goldberg remarks: "I personally started this venture in 2007 because of my desire to preserve my own family memories in a simple and meaningful way. I had always dreamed that I would have the opportunity to help preserve family histories across America. With the launch of the Memories of America campaign, and our new Gold Standard brand, my team and I are excited to help families bring their personal memories back to life and ensure they are preserved for future generations."



About Forever Studios:



Founded in 2007 by Zachary Goldberg, Forever Studios is a Florida based company focused on helping families preserve their treasured memories across America. The company offers analog to digital transfers and photo enhancements with their proprietary Gold Standard service, cloud based photo and video digital storage and organization, and online photo keepsake design software.



The company proudly demonstrates a commitment to sustainability through various green business practices. Forever Studios also supports socially conscious efforts by hiring workers with disabilities and offering education programs and internships to students at local schools.



Learn more at: https://foreverstudios.com/



