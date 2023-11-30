News: Edupoint Educational Systems Recognizes Seven Partner Districts in its 4th Annual Synergy Achievement Awards Program | CitizenWire

Company celebrates honorees at the 2023 Synergy Connect National Users Conference

MESA, Ariz. /CitizenWire/ -- Edupoint® Educational Systems, creator of the industry-leading Synergy® Education Platform for K-12 student information and learning management, today announced the honorees of the 2023 Synergy Achievement Awards program. The company paid tribute to seven districts earlier this month at its annual Synergy Connect Users Conference in Orlando, Florida. The annual awards program celebrates partner districts that use the Synergy platform creatively to solve a problem, improve a process, or positively impact student learning.



"For this year's awards program, Edupoint recognized seven partner districts for a wide range of achievements," said Rob Wilson, President and Chief Innovation Officer at Edupoint. "These district initiatives helped improve processes and outcomes in a variety of areas, including attendance, consistency of instruction, and student health and safety. We continue to be inspired by the enthusiasm and innovation that our partner districts bring to the table in leveraging the Synergy platform's flexibility and extensibility to meet their unique needs."



Edupoint awarded $2,500 technology grants to four winning districts: Chesterfield County Public Schools (VA), Las Cruces Public Schools (NM), Poudre School District (CO), and Bonny Eagle School District (ME). Three additional districts received honorable mention awards and $1,000 technology grants: Coffee County Public Schools (TN), Osseo Area Schools (MN), West Genesee Community School District (NY).



About Edupoint Educational Systems:



For over 35 years, the leadership of Edupoint Educational Systems has provided well-designed, technologically advanced student data management systems that empower K-12 stakeholders to improve student achievement. Synergy Education Platform by Edupoint is an industry-leading student data management ecosystem built to fit the way educators already work. Synergy is unique among K-12 student data management solutions in providing an array of role-based mobile apps designed to give all stakeholders access to the tools they need when and where they need them. More than 5.5 million students use Synergy in 22 states.



LEARN MORE: https://www.edupoint.com/



