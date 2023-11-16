News: FlexClip Empowers Creativity with an Array of New Editing Features | CitizenWire

HONG KONG /CitizenWire/ -- PearlMountain Limited's flagship video creation platform, FlexClip, announces the release of the new version, featuring the Speed Curve Controller, Rich Text Editing, Color Picker, Fast Cut Editing, and Cloud Resource Reuse for an outstanding creative video editing experience.



"I am thrilled to announce the latest FlexClip update, which brings a host of exciting new features designed to meet the diverse video creation demands of our users," says PearlMountain CEO and founder, Lin Xiao. "One of our remarkable enhancements is the Speed Curve Controller, a tool that improves flexibility and creativity in video creation. These new features are set to expand creative horizons and enrich the overall user experience."



Speed Curve Controller, typically reserved for desktop video editors, is now accessible to users of all skill levels with FlexClip. FlexClip offers six preset curve styles, including Montage, Hero Time, and Jump Cut, along with custom curve setting options. Whether for action highlights, slow-motion effects, syncing with music beats, or flashy transitions, users can use the speed curve feature to elevate their video content.



FlexClip also adds Rich Text Editing feature. Users can input in real-time and highlight part of the text to add personality and uniqueness. This feature boosts text content's flexibility and expressiveness, enabling creative and engaging storytelling.



What's more, FlexClip introduces a Color Picker for effortless color capture and application, enhancing personalization and creativity. Also, with the new Fast Cut Editing feature, users have the flexibility to adjust video duration down to 0.1 seconds for effects like quick cuts and music beat syncing. And users can now efficiently reuse cloud storage materials when creating new videos, saving time and effort with no need for repetitive uploads.



FlexClip's latest version represents continuous progress in video creation, offering users more powerful and diverse tools, expanding creative options, and boosting efficiency and flexibility in content creation.



For more information about FlexClip, please visit https://www.flexclip.com/ or on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.



About FlexClip:



FlexClip is a browser-based video maker platform developed by PearlMountain Limited, providing one-stop video services that help novice and professionals create tutorials, video trailers, explainer videos, presentations, and social media videos with ease.



To date, FlexClip is used and loved by millions of people around the globe.



Learn More: https://www.pearlmountainsoft.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2023 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.