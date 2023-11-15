News: A Healthier Home’s Rick Bayless Awarded Building Biology Institute Certification | CitizenWire

Bayless' BBEC credential assures homeowners, architects, builders, and medical professionals of the expertise to diagnose sick houses and advise efforts to maintain healthy environments

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. /CitizenWire/ -- Rick Bayless, CIEC, HHS, JS, owner and founder of A Healthier Home, LLC, has earned the certification of Building Biologist and Environmental Consultant (BBEC) from the international Building Biology Institute (BBI).



A Healthier Home, LLC, serves the environmental home health needs of Hendersonville, Asheville, and surrounding areas in the southern Appalachians.



To obtain the rigorous certification, Bayless logged more than 200 hours of coursework, seminar training, lab and field work, and passed knowledge-based exams. Proven, continued currency in the industry is required of those certified.



"Remaining current in the field is essential for healthy homes practitioners," says Bayless. "The BBEC certification assures members of our community that we can help them - and their homes - meet a standard of optimum healthiness."



The BBEC equips healthy homes practitioners with practical, real world, hands-on experience in identifying, assessing and mitigating or eliminating pollutants, airborne toxins, and electromagnetic emissions, according to the BBI.



Those like Bayless who hold the BBEC certification prove highly qualified to provide expert advice to homeowners, architects, builders, and medical professionals. A Healthier Home's standard examination is designed to help clients create and maintain an ecologically and environmentally healthy structure.



"Whether it's a mold issue, a medical diagnosis, or a new addition to the family, healthiness concerns top the list of homeowners and buyers in western North Carolina and surrounding areas," says Bayless. "My team and I strive to consistently meet and exceed the baseline provided by the national healthy homes guidelines."



A pioneer in the healthy homes movement, Bayless founded A Healthier Home in 2011. Today, he is a recognized, respected thought leader in the national healthier homes movement. With more than four decades of experience in the field, he remains committed to friendly, accessible and sensible environmental home health solutions.



Bayless (BA, Environmental Science, Rutgers University) is a board-certified indoor environmental consultant (CIEC) by the Indoor Air Quality Associates as administered by the American Council of Accredited Certifications. He is also recognized by the North Carolina Department of Labor as a Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Journeyman Specialist (JS). He is also designated a Healthy Homes Specialist (HHS), by the National Environmental Health Association.



About A Healthier Home, LLC:



A Healthier Home, LLC, is western North Carolina's leading environmental home health examination provider. Owner and founder Rick Bayless is a national award-winning, NEHA and BBI certified environmental home health and safety consultant. Individuals who would like to learn more about how AHH diagnoses sick houses and supports the optimum health of the people who live and work in the region may visit the website at https://www.ahealthierhomenc.com/.



Learn More: http://www.ahealthierhomenc.com/

