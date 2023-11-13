News: Author K.R. Butt Reveals the Impact of PTSD on a Canadian Military Family in ‘Unarmoured: PTSD Affects Us All’ | CitizenWire

ALYMER, Quebec /CitizenWire/ -- Fiercely independent author K.R. Butt has unveiled her thought-provoking book, "Unarmoured: PTSD Affects Us All" (ISBN: 978-0228869566; August, 2023). In this compelling work, Butt takes readers on a journey through the life of Norah, a young flight attendant, as she delves into the world of online dating in search of true love and family. Little does she know that her path will intersect with the hidden scars of war and the profound effects of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).



The heart of "Unarmoured" follows Norah's unexpected encounter with Grant, an army officer in the Canadian Armed Forces. Grant's life has been marked by tours in Afghanistan and Bosnia, but the secrets he carries beneath his uniform remain concealed from Norah until it's too late.



This captivating narrative also delves into the poignant issues that have affected Norah and her children, shedding light on systemic problems within the Canadian legal system, the Canadian Armed Forces, and the Quebec government. "Unarmoured" emerges as a profound testimony to a military family's silent suffering as they navigate the far-reaching ripples of PTSD.



Author K.R. Butt, herself a single mother to three teenage daughters and a former Canadian military spouse, brings a unique perspective to the forefront. With a Bachelor of Arts degree from Memorial University of Newfoundland and Labrador, Butt has dedicated her life to advocacy, including volunteering at her children's elementary school and the Military Family Resource Centre. Now, she has embarked on an active quest for justice, making "Unarmoured" an essential component of her endeavor.



"Unarmoured: PTSD Affects Us All" is a courageous and enlightening exploration of the hidden struggles within Canadian military families. It offers a compelling insight into the profound impact of PTSD and serves as a beacon of hope for those affected.



For more information, please visit https://unarmoured.ca/ and https://krbutt.com/.



BOOK SUMMARY:



Author: K.R. Butt



Email: authorpress@tellwell.ca



Website: unarmoured.ca and krbutt.com



Buy Link: https://a.co/d/8mzBHcb



Genre: Memoir



Released: August 23, 2023



IBSN: 978-0228869566



Learn More: https://krbutt.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2023 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.