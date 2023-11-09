News: Church of Scientology Mission of Modena Dedicates New Home | CitizenWire

Crowning 42 years of service to the community, the Church of Scientology Mission of Modena, Italy, opens its beautiful new headquarters in the heart of the city

MODENA, Italy /CitizenWire/ -- The city of Modena represents the best of the old and new. Named a UNESCO World Heritage Site for its architectural gems and museums displaying some of the best-loved masterpieces of the 16th century, it is also the car capital of Italy. Birthplace of Enzo Ferrari, automobile manufacturing, speed and precision are part of its DNA.



October marked the 42nd anniversary of the Church of Scientology Mission of Modena, one of the premiere Scientology Missions of Italy. And on October 29, hundreds of Scientologists and guests joined the executives and staff of the Mission to celebrate the dedication of their new headquarters.



The Mission was welcomed by local businesses, nonprofits and community leaders.



Mr. Alessandro Crotti, an entrepreneur who works in the renewable energy sector, learned about Scientology two years ago when he was introduced to the groundbreaking administrative technology developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. Crotti has used the skills he learned not only to better handle production and distribution situations but also to improve relationships with others. And he spoke of how it has helped him face whatever comes his way with greater clarity and confidence.



Mr. Andrea Ferrarini is president of the civil protection group Radio Club Contea Nord of Bondeno. Ferrarini first worked with Modena's Scientology Volunteer Ministers responding to the earthquake that devastated the Emilia Romagna region of Italy in 2012. He spoke of how much he valued their help in the midst of such destruction.



Mr. Benito Toschi is founder of the local chapter of ANFASS which provides help to people with disabilities. He spoke of the many projects the Scientology Mission has supported to the benefit of the people ANFASS serves.



The final speaker was Ms. Simona Scattolin, an official from the municipality of Forlì, some 70 miles from Modena. Floods inundated the entire region in May and June, ravaging the homes and businesses of her city. Scientology Volunteer Ministers from Modena helped Forlì families with the grueling task of digging their homes and businesses out from the mud, salvaging what could be saved, and disposing of waterlogged flooring, walls and furniture.



Ms. Scattolin presented a plaque congratulating the Mission for its 42nd anniversary and its beautiful new home, extending heartfelt thanks to the Scientology Volunteer Ministers for their extraordinary and tireless help to the city of Forlì.



The staff then joined Mission Executive Director Simona Gorzanelli in opening the Mission and invited guests to tour. They welcome those new to Scientology to visit their public information display and learn more about what Scientology offers.



The Mission of Modena is equipped with every facility needed to provide the full array of introductory Scientology services. These include the popular Life Improvement Courses through which anyone may find workable solutions to common challenges of everyday life-such as how to improve a marriage, successfully raise children, increase personal motivation, and set and achieve goals.



The new Mission also offers seminars on a wide range of topics, including personal efficiency. The Hubbard Dianetics Seminar is based on Mr. Hubbard's watershed work Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health, the bestselling book that reveals the source of one's nightmares, unreasonable fears and irrational behavior-the reactive mind-and how to conquer it.



Additionally, the Mission provides spiritual counseling, known as auditing, and the Purification Program, developed by Mr. Hubbard to free individuals from the mental and spiritual damage caused by drugs and toxins.



LEARN MORE:



https://www.scientologynews.org/press-releases/



https://www.volunteerministers.org



https://www.scientologynews.org/press-releases/scientologists-bring-help-and-peace-of-mind-to-disaster-victims.html



MULTIMEDIA:



VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Su1NKhyhIp8



Learn More: https://www.scientology.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2023 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.