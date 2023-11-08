News: MMI Ranked 427th Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ | CitizenWire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah /CitizenWire/ -- Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI), a leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries, today announced it ranked No. 427 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 29th year. MMI grew 285% during this period.



"It's been a difficult year for lenders, which has made us more passionate than ever about providing them with the data and insights necessary to succeed in this market," said MMI founder and CEO Ben Teerlink. "It's an honor to be included in Deloitte Technology's Fast 500. This award is a testament to the enthusiasm we're met with daily from our employees and industry partners. Quite simply, we couldn't do what we do without them."



MMI's signature data intelligence platform provides actionable insights for lenders, real estate agents, real estate brokerages, title companies and others in the real estate industry. By accessing an unrivaled database of comprehensive real estate and mortgage production information, MMI's enterprise customers can identify partner networks that best support their business objectives with granular insight into lenders, loan officers and real estate agents by region or individual transactions.



"As for growing companies, it's always rewarding to be recognized for the ongoing commitment it takes to navigate obstacles, transform when necessary and ultimately create a thriving business," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Over the nearly 30 years we've been compiling the Technology Fast 500, we've seen new categories emerge, growth rates explode, and certain regional markets shine from the bright talent they attract. We are proud of all the winners for achieving this well-deserved honor."



Overall, the 2023 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 201% to 222,189% over the three-year time frame from 2019 to 2022, with an average growth rate of 1,934% and a median growth rate of 497%.



About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™



Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2022.



In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US $50,000 and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.



About MMI



Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI) is a market leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, the company's signature product, MMI, provides actionable intelligence for lenders, real estate agents, real estate brokerages, title companies and others in the real estate industry. MMI is currently used by more than 450 enterprise customers, including 20 of the top 25 lenders in the country.



To learn more, visit https://mmi.io/ or contact sales@mmi.io.



Learn More: https://mmi.io

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2023 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.